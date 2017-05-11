 
Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211

Rubicon Theatre Company Presents Nancy Dussault in My Life...Upon the Wicked Stage

Emmy Award-Winner & Multiple Tony Nominee Performs Revue as Part of the Janet and Mark Goldenson Broadway Concert Series.
 
 
VENTURA, Calif. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- On the heels of a thrilling performance by Phantom star DAVIS GAINES, the 2017 Janet and Mark L. Goldenson Broadway Concert Series at Rubicon Theatre Company continues with a concert starring Emmy Award-winner and multiple-Tony nominee NANCY DUSSAULT in MY LIFE…UPON THE WICKED STAGE. Perhaps best known to audiences as the first host of "Good Morning America," and for her co-starring role on TV on "Too Close for Comfort," Dussault's remarkable career began on the stage. Her concert includes anecdotes about Dussault's remarkable career and songs by many of her favorite composers, such as Richard Rodgers, Jule Styne, Burton Lane and Stephen Sondheim. Dussault's extraordinary musicality and comedic storytelling infuse new meaning into beloved classics such as "Getting Married Today," "Look to the Rainbow," "Old Friend" and her iconic "Make Someone Happy." Nancy is joined by Musical Director Christopher Marlowe and Director Valentine Mayer. NANCY DUSSAULT: MY LIFE…UPON THE WICKED STAGE comes to Ventura for three-performances-only: Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m.

NANCY DUSSAULT: MY LIFE UPON THE WICKED STAGE will be presented for three-performances-only on Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. Tickets for the general public are $55. Tickets for students with ID are $25; Equity members and military are $30. There is a $5 discount for seniors 65 and older. Discounts of 10% to 20% are available for groups of 10 or more, depending on the size of the group. A VIP experience, limited to 25 individuals following the Sunday matinee, is $135, and includes a post-show reception with concert stars, a complimentary 5 oz. glass of premium Rubicon estate grown wine created by film director Francis Ford Coppola, and gourmet hors d'oeuvres.

Tickets may be purchased in person through the Rubicon Theatre Company Box Office at the corner of Main and Laurel in Ventura (Laurel entrance and downstairs) or online at www.rubicontheatre.org. To charge by phone, call 805.667.2900.

Source:Rubicon Theatre Company
Email:***@rubicontheatre.org Email Verified
