Come Enjoy the Vista Strawberry Festival and the Art

Live entertainment on multiple stages, bands & local craft brews all day long in the beer garden. carnival rides & 300+ vendors and an art exhibition with loads of strawberries.
 
 
Shades of Red Cheryl Ehlers
VISTA, Calif. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Live entertainment on multiple stages, bands & local craft brews all day long in the beer garden. carnival rides & 300+ vendors and an art exhibition, Shades of Red. The juried exhibition is featured at the Vista Chamber of Commerce until August 10th.  All art is for sale by local artists. Stop in and view all the art. at the Vista Strawberry Festival, 8am-6pm on May 28th, 127 Main Street, Vista CA 92084.

You can view all Cheryl Ehlers art, visit www.cherylehlersart.com. Dancing in Red and Blackheart are featured.

Visit Little Ms. Strawberry Shortcake, enter into the Strawberry Costume, see the Strawberry Idol, enjoy the Pie-Eating and many more! Prizes galore!

Vista, California, was once the unofficial Strawberry Capital of the World. In the 1960's and 1970's, during peak season, strawberries were shipped from Vista all over the United States, as well as internationally. Vista still has some fields where strawberries are grown, but not to the degree we used to have. The Vista Strawberry Festival was created in 2010 to celebrate our history with the beautiful berry! Visit http://www.vistastrawberryfest.com/

We hope you have a berry good time while you are here! Visit http://www.cherylehlersart.com/ for details on artwork exhibited.

Vista Chamber of Commerce •  127 Main Street, VistaCalifornia92084 • V:760.726.1122 (tel:17607261122) •| F: 760.726.8654

