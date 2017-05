Come Enjoy the Vista Strawberry Festival and the Art

Live entertainment on multiple stages, bands & local craft brews all day long in the beer garden. carnival rides & 300+ vendors and an art exhibition with loads of strawberries.

Live entertainment on multiple stages, bands & local craft brews all day long in the beer garden. carnival rides & 300+ vendors and an art exhibition. The juried exhibition is featured at the Vista Chamber of Commerce until August 10. All art is for sale by local artists. Stop in and view all the art. You can view all art, visit www.cherylehlersart.com. Visit Little Ms. Strawberry Shortcake, enter into the Strawberry Costume, see the Strawberry Idol, enjoy the Pie-Eating and many more! Prizes galore! Vista, California, was once the unofficial Strawberry Capital of the World. In the 1960's and 1970's, during peak season, strawberries were shipped from Vista all over the United States, as well as internationally. Vista still has some fields where strawberries are grown, but not to the degree we used to have. The Vista Strawberry Festival was created in 2010 to celebrate our history with the beautiful berry! Visit http://www.vistastrawberryfest.com/ We hope you have a berry good time while you are here! Visit http://www.cherylehlersart.com/ for details on artwork exhibited.