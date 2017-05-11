News By Tag
PMP Announces Launch of New Website
The new website offers visitors an engaging, modern design along with innovative functionality, allowing for an exceptional user experience - one of PMP's distinguishing characteristics as a community management company. With the click of a mouse residents may submit a service request, pay their assessments, or communicate directly with PMP's Community Care Team. Associations may also use the new site to easily request a proposal.
Amongst the new features are integrated social media buttons for Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to foster enhanced communication with their clients. A new blog features relevant information updated regularly from "Dr. HOA". The new site now includes a PMP Urban section, highlighting this unique division dedicated solely to servicing their urban clientele.
PMP's President and founder Brad Watson stated, "Extraordinary customer care is our team's primary focus, elevating expectations and revolutionizing the way Associations are managed. Our new website reflects our commitment to the communities we serve."
The new website was designed and built in partnership with WSI Internet Consulting, located in Santa Clarita.
About Property Management Professionals:
Founded in 2008, PMP is an innovative community management firm serving cities throughout southern California, with the mission to elevate expectations and create a truly exceptional experience for their community clients. They are revolutionizing the community management experience through proactive, value-added practices & procedures, innovative products & services, and extraordinary customer service. For additional information, please contact Brad Watson, President at 888-882-0588 or visit www.PMPmanage.com.
