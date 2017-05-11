News By Tag
Born Ready Apparel's new design: Those who disrespect our flag have never been handed a folded
A brand new, patriotic design that is sure to be your next favorite shirt.
Watching a generation of grown children prance around the streets in masks, scared to show their own faces with one goal in mind; to disrespect and destroy the flag that represents so much to this nation and to the people who die to protect it. These men and women, self entitled and believing that their actions are fighting tyranny, are only bringing discredit upon themselves and blaspheming our great nation. Born Ready Apparel knows men and women who have died protecting our national ensign. Families who have received the flag as a token of this country's gratitude instead of their loved ones. The flag of the United States of America means so much more to so many of us than just a flag.
The pride American's feel as patriots extends past political parties and religious beliefs. Patriotism should not be a stigma or a group separated. Americans need to identify fully and proudly as patriots, recognizing that this country is great with all of its mistakes and shortcomings. Without the colors and what they represent, no one would be living the life they do today. Those who have traveled this country and seen the poverty, tyranny, and oppression that infects so much of this world can easily explain what it is to be protected under the red, White, and Blue.
Born ready Apparel stands proud of this nation and its history. Proud of those who have defended our right to live and breath. Honored to live in a nation of people who have watched their fathers, mothers, husbands, wives, daughters, and sons walk towards the call of battle, only never to return again.
Our Values
Born Ready Apparel is driven by the desire to honor our fellow Coast Guard men and women. BRA strives to perpetuate the Coast Guard's Ethos by creating the best gear a sailor can buy and serving each customer as they serve this nation; with Honor, Respect, and Devotion to Duty. All of our apparel is made in the United States of America. Born Ready Apparel stands by our country and our fellow Coasties as our nation sails forward.
Our Gear
All of Born Ready Apparel's shirts and sweaters are 100% made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace, Born Ready Apparel stands by this decision out of principle. Buying materials and printing locally in CONUS helps to ensure customer quality and ensures BRA does their part in supporting local jobs and the American Dream.
Our Team
The Born Ready Apparel team of Coast Guard and military veterans play an important role in each original design. Born Ready Apparel is licensed by the United States Coast Guard Trademark and Licensing Office. Born Ready Apparel's art depicts the Honor, Courage, and Commitment of Coast Guard men and women worldwide! Semper Paratus!
To get this item visit:https://bornreadyapparel.com/
For more information on this and more bad-ass gear, visit Born Ready Apparel at http://bornreadyapparel.com
Find BRA on Facebook at Born Ready Apparel (https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Born Ready Apparel
***@bornreadyapparel.com
