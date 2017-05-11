News By Tag
R. S. Prussia collectors need to mark their calendars for Saturday, July 22nd, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Collectors of R.S. Prussia need to mark their calendars for Saturday, July 22nd. That's when Woody Auction will offer the outstanding lifetime collection of Marvin and Laura Heard, plus a few smaller private collections – in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
"This will be one of the finest collections of R.S. Prussia to be sold at public auction in a very long time," said Jason Woody of Woody Auction, based in Douglass, Kansas. "Collectors will be able to view and bid on some truly beautiful and highly sought after pieces, to include many rare animal, portrait and scenic pieces." All lots will be offered without reserve, starting at 9:30 am Central time.
One of the expected headliner lots is a magnificent 16-inch R.S. Prussia mold #644 tankard with an iridescent Tiffany background and keyhole summer season portrait décor. The tankard boasts superb gold highlights and satin border trim – a must-see piece and one of the finest examples of R.S. Prussia to be found anywhere. "And it's available, for the bidder fortunate enough to acquire it," Woody said.
That isn't the only tankard in the sale. Also offered will be a beautiful 11-inch R.S. Prussia carnation mold tankard featuring a summer season portrait with a lavender and pink satin background. Vases will feature a pair of rare, unmarked R.S. Prussia mold #906 high-shouldered vases – one 8 ¾ inches tall, with green tones and a lion and lioness décor, the other 13 inches tall with a nice ostrich scenic décor.
Additional R.S. Prussia vases will feature an unmarked mold #909 vase in green and brown tones, 8 ½ inches tall, with a scenic décor of tigers in a jungle, very rare; a mold #938 oval-shaped two-handled vase, 10 inches tall, with nice colors and having three scenic decors: pheasant, barnyard and bluebird; and an unmarked 8 ½ inch tall mold #909 vase having brown tones and a rare ostrich scenic décor.
Collectors with a sweet tooth to satisfy will be drawn to the 10-inch R.S. Prussia iris mold chocolate pot having a cream, lavender and peach satin finish with a fall season portrait décor; and the R.S. Prussia carnation mold chocolate set (10-inch chocolate pot and six matching cups and saucers, with rim repair on three of the cups) in a white and lavender satin finish with summer season portrait décor.
An exceedingly rare R.S. Prussia hatpin holder, diminutive at just 3 ¾ inches tall, with an Admiral Peary scenic décor ("Midst Snow and Ice"), and a scene showing a tent, skier, dog and polar bear, is certain to attract bidder interest; as is a five-piece R.S. Prussia icicle mold berry set with 10 ¾ inch diameter master bowl and four 5 ½ inch diameter matching berry dishes, with a snowbird scene décor.
R.S. Prussia bowls will be plentiful, to include a 15-inch diameter unmarked carnation mold center bowl, beautiful cobalt blue with gold stencil highlights; and a 10 ½ inch mold #85 bowl having a pink, yellow and green background with two rare scenes of a summer season portrait and mill scene décor.
Other R.S. Prussia bowls will feature an 11-inch diameter carnation mold bowl with white and peach satin showing lavender highlights and a desirable fall season portrait décor; and a 10 ½ inch diameter unmarked mold #253 bowl showing attractive green tones and boasting the rare ostrich scenic décor.
For those unable to attend in person, internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com (full link at www.Liveauctioneers.com/
Internet bidders are encouraged to register a day or two ahead of the auction. Absentee bids should be submitted with a written statement indicating the amount of the bid. All bids must be received no later than July 20th. Bids may be fax'd to 316-746-2145, or e-mailed to info@woodyauction.com. As for lodging, R.S. Prussia members will have access to a special Marriott room rate. Call (319) 393-6600.
Woody Auction is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign an item, an estate or a collection you may call them at (316) 747-2694; or you can e-mail them at info@woodyauction.com. To learn more about Woody Auction and the Saturday, July 22nd auction, visit www.woodyauction.com.
Contact
Jason Woody
***@woodyauction.com
End
