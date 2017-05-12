 
Justice for the ABA Players - NBA does NOT care

Too many ABA players are dying broke while the NBA does nothing. This after a multi-billion dollar tv contract.
 
 
ABAvsNBA
ABAvsNBA
SAN ANTONIO - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The NBA continues to ignore the plight of the former ABA players, despite promises otherwise at the time of the merger. Many are dying broke and homeless so it's in the NBA's best interest financially to wait for them all to "die out". The full details are in the second link.

It's time for the NBA to stop taking advantage of these poor players. What may be legally ok is not ethically ok. There is no modern NBA without the original ABA. They are the ones who gave us the 3-point shot, the slam dunk competition and the overall high-flying modern game.

Most of these players had very little education and knew nothing of the corporate ways, enabling them to be taken advantage by the shrewd NBA. These are not modern millionaire athletes, these are players that can barely put food on the table.

Adam Silver, I am begging you, do the right thing.

Online Petition to Sign:

https://www.change.org/p/adam-silver-and-the-nba-justice-for-the-retired-aba-players-many-of-who-are-dying-penniless

http://whatijust.com/movie-tv-press-releases/sterling-esq...

