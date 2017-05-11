News By Tag
HomeLister and FlipNerd Team Up to Help Real Estate Investors Increase Profits
HomeLister has already saved homeowners hundreds of thousands of dollars in commissions with its online HomeSelling platform. Now, they are teaming up with FlipNerd to help FlipNerd members achieve the same results.
Combining HomeLister's broker-assisted online platform with FlipNerd's extensive real estate investment expertise will provide real estate investors large and small with a powerful tool to save time and increase profit each time they sell.
According to HomeLister CEO Lindsay McLean, "FlipNerd is one of the largest communities of investors online, and HomeLister is excited to partner with a leader in the real estate investment space. The combination of HomeLister's home sales platform and FlipNerd's expertise will deliver a positive impact for members."
FlipNerd CEO Mike Hambright added, "HomeLister is offering investors an affordable solution to selling their deals to the retail public. We're excited to be partnered with a flat-fee listing agent that understands investors and their needs."
HomeLister is the first HomeSelling platform that puts the power of an agent in your hand and keeps the commission in your pocket. HomeLister is the best alternative to FSBO (for sale by owner) and gives property owners an online platform for broker-assisted listing, management, and closing of their sale. Sellers save time and money on every deal. Founded in 2015, HomeLister is headquartered in Southern California.
FlipNerd is a go-to for new and seasoned real estate investors who are looking to learn from industry experts or post their properties online to other investors. In addition, FlipNerd has published over 1,000 educational shows and over a dozen premium online training programs, making it a powerhouse in real estate investing education. FlipNerd's mission is to provide real estate investors with a platform to both gain knowledge and take action, so that they can ultimately achieve financial freedom.
For more information about FlipNerd, please visit www. (http://www.flipnerd.com)FlipNerd.com.
For more information about HomeLister, please visit www. (http://www.homelister.com)HomeLister.com.
Media Contact
855-400-8566
***@homelister.com
