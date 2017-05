Mistwalker studio founder and father of Final Fantasy, Hironobu Sakaguchi, and Mistwalker artist Kimihiko Fujisaka to attend as Guests of Honor

Anime Expo 2017 Summons Hironobu Sakaguchi To Los Angeles This Summer

Contact

SCMedia

***@mistwalker.biz SCMedia

End

-- Mistwalker, the premiere game studio behind the hit tactical mobile game Terra Battle and console games The Last Story and Lost Odyssey, is thrilled to announce that studio founder Hironobu Sakaguchi and designer/artist Kimihiko Fujisaka are attending Anime Expo 2017 in Los Angeles, California this summer. The event will be held from July 1st through 4th at the Los Angeles Convention Center.Sakaguchi and Fujisaka will be on hand to meet fans throughout the weekend. They will appear at several panels, autograph sessions, and at the dedicated Mistwalker booth. The panels will highlight Sakaguchi's sizable contributions to the gaming industry and give in-depth looks at how both he and Fujisaka created the world of Terra Battle. Fans will have the opportunity to ask questions during the Q&A sessions. Additionally, Mistwalker and Terra Battle merchandise will be available at the Mistwalker booth, and limited but guaranteed autograph opportunities will be available at the booth through the weekend.More details on panels and scheduling will be available at www.anime-expo.org . Media is encouraged to contact press@mistwalker.biz for press opportunities.is widely known as the founding father of one of the greatest role-playing game franchises of our era, Final Fantasy, which has topped 100 million units sold worldwide.Since forming his studio Mistwalker Corporation, he has developed "Blue Dragon," "Lost Odyssey," "The Last Story," and "Terra Battle." Endearingly called "Hige" (Moustache in English), by his colleagues and fans, he hasn't stopped building new ideas and concepts.Recognized for his work globally, he is also the recipient of the Hall of Fame Award from the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (2000) and the Lifetime Achievement Award from GDC (2015).started his career at a video game company straight out of graduate school, where he studied industrial design. With several successful games under his belt, he is now Mistwalker's leading artist and designer.He has designed several iconic characters and worlds, including "Drakengard,""The Last Story," "Bakumatsu Rock," and "Terra Battle." The intricate yet grand world-settings have attracted thousands of fans around the world.