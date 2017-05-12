News By Tag
Anime Expo 2017 Summons Hironobu Sakaguchi To Los Angeles This Summer
Mistwalker studio founder and father of Final Fantasy, Hironobu Sakaguchi, and Mistwalker artist Kimihiko Fujisaka to attend as Guests of Honor
Sakaguchi and Fujisaka will be on hand to meet fans throughout the weekend. They will appear at several panels, autograph sessions, and at the dedicated Mistwalker booth. The panels will highlight Sakaguchi's sizable contributions to the gaming industry and give in-depth looks at how both he and Fujisaka created the world of Terra Battle. Fans will have the opportunity to ask questions during the Q&A sessions. Additionally, Mistwalker and Terra Battle merchandise will be available at the Mistwalker booth, and limited but guaranteed autograph opportunities will be available at the booth through the weekend.
More details on panels and scheduling will be available at www.anime-expo.org. Media is encouraged to contact press@mistwalker.biz for press opportunities.
Hironobu Sakaguchi is widely known as the founding father of one of the greatest role-playing game franchises of our era, Final Fantasy, which has topped 100 million units sold worldwide.
Since forming his studio Mistwalker Corporation, he has developed "Blue Dragon," "Lost Odyssey," "The Last Story," and "Terra Battle." Endearingly called "Hige" (Moustache in English), by his colleagues and fans, he hasn't stopped building new ideas and concepts.
Recognized for his work globally, he is also the recipient of the Hall of Fame Award from the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (2000) and the Lifetime Achievement Award from GDC (2015).
Kimihiko Fujisaka started his career at a video game company straight out of graduate school, where he studied industrial design. With several successful games under his belt, he is now Mistwalker's leading artist and designer.
He has designed several iconic characters and worlds, including "Drakengard,"
