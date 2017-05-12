 
Zenius Corporation unveils methodology to assess the current health of Grants Line of Business

The Zenius Grants Management Maturity Index (GMMI) is a much-needed index for significantly improving the grants management line of business.
 
 
LEESBURG, Va. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Zenius Corporation has developed a Grants Management Maturity Index (GMMITM) that allows agencies to assess how they stack up in terms of the overall health of their grants system/Line of Business.

The current working environments of the grant-making agencies are rapidly changing. Doing more with less is quickly becoming the norm. There is an urgent need to optimize the grants ecosystem so that abuse and fraud can be prevented, administrative cost can be brought down, and money goes where it belongs. Finding the current state of agencies' grants line of business is the first step in that direction

This lean and efficient methodology developed by Zenius Corporation enables an organization to uncover its deficiencies, weaknesses, and risks, and also provide a Roadmap with actionable items illustrating areas of opportunities and a plan on how to execute them. It takes into consideration various aspects of grants line of business, such as Functionality/Business Processes, Security, Operations, Hardware/Software Platform, and others. After a careful analysis of these data points, the GMMI successfully highlights the specific areas that require an upgrade or attention. This could include everything from the systems, the security posture, business processes, or even workforce.

"GMMI is an indicator of the sustainability of your organization's grants processes. This is crucial if you are seeking to transform your organization and robustly prepare for a change in these challenging times", said Danny Harris, a strategic advisor to Zenius corporation, who has also served as the Chief Information Officer at the U.S Department of Education.

The GMMI serves to compare results of the assessment to an industry optimal scenario and supports development of an effective Corrective Action Plan (CAP).

With consulting support from companies that are bringing ground-breaking thought leadership into the grants line of business, GMMI is one of the best investments an organization can make.

To read the whitepaper in full, please go to http://www.zeniuscorp.com/whitepapers.html.

About Zenius Corporation

Zenius represents over 20 years of expertise developing and providing Grants Management systems and solutions, IT Assessment and Optimization systems and services, Financial Management systems and consulting, and Higher Education domain support and expertise.  Our consultants design and manage complex information technology programs, award-winning grants management systems, and tailored e-Business solutions to reduce service costs and lower operating expenses while maximizing system efficiency. Zenius Corporation is a Virginia-based HUBZone-certified, Minority-Owned Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) firm, whose mission is to discover, develop, demonstrate and deliver top value to our customers.  For more information, go to www.zeniuscorp.com.

Media Contact
Shaili Priya, Communications Lead
Zenius Corporation
(703) 622-3882
***@zeniuscorp.com
