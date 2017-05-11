News By Tag
America's highest-grossing mortgage professionals revealed
46 Mortgage professionals have been included in a list naming the most prolific originators in the mortgage industry.
MPA determined this year's selection of originators through applications and nominations by mortgage lenders across the nation.
"These impressive originators come from all walks of life and hail from all regions of the country," said Heather Turner, MPA journalist. "Whether they work for small regional firms or for large national companies, they all have on common goal: helping thousands of families achieve the American dream of homeownership."
For the full report, see issue 10.02 of Mortgage Professional America, out now or view the list online at http://www.mpamag.com/
