America's highest-grossing mortgage professionals revealed

46 Mortgage professionals have been included in a list naming the most prolific originators in the mortgage industry.
 
CENTENNIAL, Colo. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Mortgage Professional America has just released its prestigious 150 Million Dollar club list, featuring the American mortgage industry's top-performing professionals. This list includes 46 men and women who originated more than $150 million in loan volume in 2016.

MPA determined this year's selection of originators through applications and nominations by mortgage lenders across the nation.

"These impressive originators come from all walks of life and hail from all regions of the country," said Heather Turner, MPA journalist. "Whether they work for small regional firms or for large national companies, they all have on common goal: helping thousands of families achieve the American dream of homeownership."

For the full report, see issue 10.02 of Mortgage Professional America, out now or view the list online at http://www.mpamag.com/rankings/150-million-dollar-club-2017/

###

Mortgage Professional America is abi-monthly magazine that provides fresh, unique research into the industry, gains the insights of leading industry figures, and equips mortgage and finance professionals with vital, cutting-edge knowledge. Delivered to the all the key players in the mortgage and finance industry nationwide, MPA offers mortgage and finance professionals practical knowledge on how to grow and strengthen their businesses. You can also visit the MPA website (http://www.mpamag.com/) for the latest news in the mortgage industry.

