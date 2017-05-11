News By Tag
Pasadena Humane Society Welcomes Three New Board Members
"Our three new appointees bring a broad array of experience, talent and energy to the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA," says Julie Bank, President/CEO of the organization. "I am thrilled to welcome them to the Board and look forward to working with them to create a more humane community for people and animals."
Alan Buckle is the President and Chief Banking Officer of Community Bank, which is headquartered in Pasadena. Buckle has more than 30 years of experience in banking including twenty years spent at Bank of the West. His banking career has included all facets of banking, from corporate finance, real estate lending, international banking and foreign exchange to credit administration, commercial banking and strategic planning. Alan and his wife Laurie have been married for 38 years and have 3 children. Their son Alexander is 30, and their daughters Eleanor and Charlotte are 26 and 23, respectively.
Lisa Kenyon has spent the last ten years at Oaktree Capital Management in Los Angeles, where she is a Managing Director in Marketing and Client Relations. Lisa moved to Pasadena in 2003 from Minneapolis, spending eleven years at Piper Jaffray as Director of Risk Management for the brokerage and capital markets businesses. Before that, she was Chief Financial Officer for a private family office in Beverly Hills and was a Tax Manager at Deloitte Haskins & Sells. Lisa holds a B.S. degree in Accounting from California State University at Chico and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Taxation from Golden Gate University. She is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).
Karen Kiefaber is a 25-year Southern California resident who has worked in the retail industry for the last 35 years. She is best known for her involvement with a chain of teen rock and roll stores called Hot Topic. She has since retired as Vice President of Licensing and Music, and teaches part-time at the Fashion Institute downtown Los Angeles. Ms. Kiefaber is now a business partner with Stan Lee's LA Comicon, the largest pop culture event in Los Angeles that takes place yearly at the LA Convention Center, and with RuPaul with whom she hosts RuPauls's Dragcon, the first Drag Queen convention in history.
For more information on recent news at Pasadena Humane Society, visit pasadenahumane.org.
About the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA
The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA is a donor-supported, nonprofit organization that provides animal care and services for homeless and owned animals in the Greater Los Angeles Area. The organization is dedicated to promoting humane treatment and compassionate care for all animals. The animals in its care come from 11 animal control contract cities, as well as partner shelters across the Los Angeles area and beyond. The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA also offers lifesaving programs and services to the community that support the human-animal bond and keep pets in homes.For more information, visit www.pasadenahumane.org.
