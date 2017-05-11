Kids clothes that will bring back your childhood memories

Let glimpses of childhood take you back to when you were young.

Eef & Ini

***@eefandini.co.nz Eef & Ini

-- Eef & Ini, a new independent childrenswear brand today announced the release of its Winter 2017 Little Explorers collection. The company, which prides itself on crafting comfortable, unique and engaging clothes for kids, is today releasing a range of merino and cotton kidswear for 2 to 6 year olds.Designed and made in New Zealand, the Little Explorers collection is inspired by winter nature walks; when the air is crisp, and the forest is full of fallen leaves and playful shadows. With a colour palette of earthy browns and greens with a hint of icy blue, the Little Explorers collection takes us back to the carefree days of dancing in the rain, and falling into bed so tired that you're asleep before you can begin planning the next day's adventures."The Little Explorers collection looks to capture the inquisitive spirit that all kids have, where anything seems possible" says Eef & Ini founder and designer Sylvia Reyners. "The illustrations on our clothes aren't just pictures, they're glimpses into moments of childhood."Inspired by her own childhood memories, founder Sylvia Reyners set out to design prints that illustrate kid's fondness of collecting, their love of searching (for twigs, rocks, flowers – or pirate gold!) and the calmness of being at one with nature.Ethically made and hand printed in Wellington, Eef & Ini's t shirts and merino tops are adorned with prints that encourage children to explore the world around them and transport mums back to when they were young. The range includes cozy jumpers made from soft pure merino, long and short sleeve tees – all made from high quality cotton."With all our designs we're seeking to capture what it is to be young. At the heart of this philosophy is giving kids a chance to explore their imaginations and giving mums and dads a break from the bustle of modern parenthood with a slice of old world charm." says Founder Sylvia Reyners.For more images or information or to arrange an interview please contact Sylvia Reynersinfo@eefandini.co.nzEDITORS NOTESABOUT EEF & INI (www.eefandini.co.nz)Eef & Ini was established by Sylvia Reyners in Wellington, New Zealand in 2014. Named after Sylvia's grandparents (Eef & Ini), the concept for the brand came while Sylvia was searching for (and failing to find) clothes for her kids that were both comfortable and exciting. Inspired by childhood memories, Eef & Ini's prints are designed to engage kids, while taking their parents on a magical journey back to moments in their own childhoods.