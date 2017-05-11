PODS® Lexington Shows the Upside of Downsizing

Contact

-- Some 10,000 people will turn 65 every day for the next 20 years in the U.S., and by 2050, one in five Americans will be seniors, according to the Associated Press. Moreover, 15% of Kentucky is already over the age of 65, and that percentage keeps increasing, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.While some retirees may choose to stay put in expansive suburban homes, many seniors are making a different choice: downsizing to a more comfortable and easily accessible home, whether it be a ground-level condo in a more walkable neighborhood closer to public transit and healthcare facilities, a tiny lakefront estate they've always dreamed of, or an assisted living center.Meanwhile, some empty-nesters continue to work but are also looking to downsize. According to a 2013 Urban Land Institute survey, 72% of Baby Boomers surveyed said they would rather live in a smaller house but have a shorter commute than live in a larger home and make a lengthy trek to the office.PODS Lexington offers tips for downsizing:- Have a plan: Set a realistic goal based on income and accessibility.- Involve your family: Plan a group decluttering and packing party.- Have a yard sale: AARP suggests you ask yourself: "When is the last time I used this?"- Donate:Everything that doesn't sell can be donated to a good cause.How PODS unique containers and services can help you sell downsize to a more suitable home:When sifting through items, on-site PODS container storage can help alleviate the clutter.Items that are too precious to part with but have no place in a smaller home can be easily stored in an offsite PODS Storage Center.Pack at your own pace.Onceit's time tomove to a new location, PODS containers travel with you to the next location."The easiest way to start the downsizing process is to use a portable PODS container," said Ken Kocon, General Manager of PODS of Lexington. "We deliver a container right to your property so you can load it at your convenience. The PODS container can stay on your property until the job is finished or can be easily transported to your new location or to one of our secure storage facilities."Opened in 2004, PODS Lexington is the leading provider of moving and storage services to individuals and business in the Lexington Bluegrass region of Kentucky. Owners, David and Ken Kocon, have over 35 years of combined business experience. PODS Lexington is a leading corporate citizen and the Kocons support their local community with donations of PODS containers to charitable organizations and community events throughout the year.Founded in 1998, PODS Enterprises, Inc. provides moving and storage services in 48 U.S. states, Canada and Australia. To date, the company has completed more than 200,000 long-distance moves, exceeded one million deliveries and has over 138,000 PODS containers in service.PODS containers are available in two sizes, approximately 8-by-8-by-12 feet and 8-by-8-by-16 feet, and can be delivered to use as temporary or long-term storage at a designated location, at the local PODS Storage Center, moved across the street, or moved virtually anywhere in the country.