News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Seacrest Recovery Center Achieves Behavioral Health Care Accreditation From The Joint Commission
Seacrest Recovery Center underwent a rigorous onsite survey on March 1, 2017. During the review, compliance with behavioral health care standards related to several areas, including care, treatment, and services; environment of care; leadership; and screening procedures for the early detection of imminent harm was evaluated. Onsite observations and interviews also were conducted.
Established in 1969, The Joint Commission's Behavioral Health Care Accreditation Program currently accredits more than 2,250 organizations for a three-year period. Accredited organizations provide treatment and services within a variety of settings across the care continuum for individuals who have mental health, addiction, eating disorder, intellectual/
"Joint Commission accreditation provides behavioral health care organizations with the processes needed to improve in a variety of areas related to the care of individuals and their families," said Julia Finken, RN, BSN, MBA, CSSBB, CPHQ, executive director, Behavioral Health Care Accreditation Program, The Joint Commission. "We commend Seacrest Recovery Center for its efforts to elevate the standard of care it provides and to instill confidence in the community it serves."
"Seacrest Recovery Center is pleased to receive Behavioral Health Care Accreditation from The Joint Commission, the premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation," added Jared Pruzan, CFO, Seacrest Recovery Center. "Staff from across the organization continue to work together to develop and implement approaches and strategies that have the potential to improve care for those in our community."
The Joint Commission's behavioral health care standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, quality improvement measurement experts, and individuals and their families. The standards are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help organizations measure, assess and improve performance.
Visit Seacrest Recovery Center at http://www.seacrestrecoverycenter.com
Contact
Jared Pruzan, CFO
561-990-2620
jpruzan@seacrestrc.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse