May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211


SealMaster Takes Manufacturing to Utah

Leading Pavement Maintenance Supplier Continues to expand Brand Footprint
 
 
SALT LAKE CITY - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- West Valley City, Utah—SealMaster, a leading global supplier of pavement maintenance supplies and equipment, has opened a manufacturing plant, distribution center and retail showroom in in West Valley City and will serve the entire state of Utah. With more than 100 privately owned locations nationwide, this is Lyle Moody's second SealMaster franchise. He has owned SealMaster/Honolulu, the largest such supplier to the Hawaiian islands, for 14 years. The new business is located off Highway 201 at 6778 West 2100 South, the former home of A-1 Auto Parts.

SealMaster franchise owners manufacture pavement sealer and distribute a full line of pavement maintenance products and equipment, including crack sealants, pavement repair materials, traffic paints, dust suppressants, tools, accessories, sport surfacing products, and machines to apply all the materials. The brand is widely known for introducing franchising to pavement maintenance sourcing by standardizing quality, support, services and practices that "transformed an ugly duckling industry into a swan," according to Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction magazine.

Moody officially opened the Utah business last fall while simultaneously renovating a combined 13,000-square-foot warehouse, office space, and showroom; building a 5,500-square-foot addition; and training new employees. Members of the family who live in Utah serve in key leadership positions. Lyle's son, former Hawaii Plant Manager John Moody relocated to Utah and serves as vice president. Son-in-law Shawn Ormond, who had worked for SealMaster/Honolulu for more than five years, now lives in Utah and manages operations.

Having family in the fastest growing U.S. state, and decades of experience in the asphalt industry, Lyle says he wanted to buy the territory before it was scooped up by someone else. "We're glad to invest in our home state and contribute to the economy here," says John. Shortly after the SealMaster franchise system announced a growth plan to introduce 12 new territories, buyers started moving fast, says Rick Simon, the system's director of franchise operations.  Manufacturing territories are large and protected and a limited number remain, unless a current owner would be willing to sell. Since the growth initiative was announced last year, new SealMaster territories were also purchased in Kansas City, Kan.; Boise, Idaho; and San Juan Puerto Rico.

The demand for pavement maintenance supplies and equipment continues to grow as private and public entities have shifted focus to pavement preservation vs. a previous approach of repair and replace. Pavement is among many public and private property owners' largest capital assets. Simon says market demand has a number of SealMaster franchise owners building additions, establishing additional distribution points, and opening more showrooms. New manufacturing territories are available for purchase in Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Montana, the Dakotas, Nebraska, Arkansas, and Louisiana. Opportunities for distribution franchises are available in Wyoming, West Virginia, and New England.

ABOUT SEALMASTER

SealMaster, the nation's One-Stop Source for pavement maintenance products and equipment with retail presence, is the world's leading manufacturer of pavement sealer with more than 100 locations in the United States, including Puerto Rico; licensed manufacturing in Canada, China, and Mexico; and distribution in more than 50 countries. The company maintains its industry leadership consistently introducing high-performance, innovative pavement sealer formulations and state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies. Pavement maintenance professionals, property managers and owners, municipalities and others charged with pavement maintenance use SealMaster products and equipment to protect, preserve and beautify asphalt and concrete pavement. For more information, visit http://sealmaster.net/

Debbie Hufford dhufford@thorworks.com 419-239-2394
***@thorworks.com
Source:SealMaster Franchise System
