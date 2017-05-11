News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Hospice Advocate Honored with Care Award
Michelle Wulfestieg of The Southern California Hospice Foundation receives Fairhaven's Oliver Halsell Care Award
Wulfestieg, a Newport Beach resident, is the May/June recipient of Fairhaven's Oliver Halsell Care Award. Fairhaven Memorial Park & Mortuary, with locations in Santa Ana and Mission Viejo, created the recognition program in 2012 to pay tribute to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional care in their profession and community, improving the lives and spirits of those they help.
Wulfestieg, 35, first discovered her passion for hospice work by volunteering with Betsy, an 84-year-old patient who, like her, had suffered a stroke that had left her paralyzed on one side of her body. Wulfestieg felt an overwhelming passion toward helping the disabled and the dying as she so well understood their struggles, feelings and their desperate longing to be comfortable and pain free.
After graduating from California Lutheran University at age 22, she began her career in hospice as a volunteer coordinator. Her own struggles, however, were far from over. A second stroke at age 25 left her comatose for eight days. Outwitting the surgeon's prognosis, she survived the removal of a brain lesion, responsible for her two strokes. While recovering and regaining the ability to talk, feed herself and walk, Wulfestieg completed her master's degree in Organizational Leadership from Chapman University.
Fast forward nine years and she is now Executive Director at the Southern California Hospice Foundation in Costa Mesa, where she not only helps patients and their families with expenses such as groceries, utility bills or flying their loved ones to say last goodbyes, but also has a stellar track record of fulfilling patient last wishes.
For seven years, Wulfestieg has helped many patients – both children and adults – realize their last dreams, including an eight-year-old boy with stomach cancer whom she flew to Legoland in a private plane and arranged for him to meet Star Wars' Hans Solo, Harrison Ford. Other high-profile dream fulfillments have included Oprah, Selena Gomez, astronaut John D. Olivas and The Weeknd.
"Michelle Wulfestieg is an inspiration to us all," says Rod Gomez, General Manager at Fairhaven Memorial Park in Santa Ana. "She is steadfast, brave and kind – all qualities required to work in the hospice field. She has made a huge impact on so many end-of-life patients and their families by filling their last days with joy and love."
When not in the office, she can be found advocating for hospice care, often by giving motivational talks drawing from her award-winning autobiography "All We Have is Today." Wulfestieg also volunteers at Mariners Church Sunday school in Irvine and with her daughter's kindergarten class. Additionally, she is a member of the Women of Chapman, a women's group that raises money for Chapman's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts.
"I'm so honored to be selected for this award," says Wulfestieg. "Every day I wake up with a profound sense of purpose and I pray that God will use me to do his good work. And each day he does. Hospice work is more than a job to me, it's a calling. I want to raise awareness of hospice care so that all people at end-of-life receive the dignity and comfort they deserve."
In November 2017, Wulfestieg will be presented her award at Fairhaven's Oliver Halsell Care Awards ceremony at its Mission Viejo facility. The Care Awards banquet will recognize six honorees' accomplishments awarded during this year. Additionally, Fairhaven will make a donation on her behalf to the Southern California Hospice Foundation.
Fairhaven is accepting nominations for additional 2017 Oliver Halsell Care Awards. For more information and to nominate an outstanding citizen, call 714-633-1442 or email Suzy.Moriarty@
About Fairhaven's Oliver Halsell Care Award
Fairhaven's Oliver Halsell Care Award pays tribute to Orange County individuals whose kindness and dedication to serving others is inspirational. These courageous individuals go above and beyond their job descriptions to serve with the utmost care and compassion. Fairhaven's Oliver Halsell Care Award winners come from many fields including private care, hospice, social work, counseling, assisted living, medical providers, nursing, therapy, volunteer work and more.
About Fairhaven
Founded in 1911 by Oliver Halsell to provide a peaceful and comforting place for families to honor their loved ones, Fairhaven Memorial Park & Mortuary is Orange County's most beautiful full-service mortuary, crematory and cemetery. With the memorial park and mortuary in Central Orange County and an elegantly appointed mortuary in South Orange County, Fairhaven provides funeral, cremation and burial services both at the time of need and through advanced planning, maintaining its steadfast commitment to care and compassion. Fairhaven is dedicated to celebrating the individual, providing services that are as unique and wide-ranging as the people they celebrate. Additional information is available at http://www.dignitymemorial.com/
Contact
Alvina Olivier
HKA Marketing Communications
***@hkamarcom.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse