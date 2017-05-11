News By Tag
Church's Chicken® Awards $240,000 In Scholarships To 240 Students
High school seniors in 15 states receive $1,000 each toward college tuition
Funds for the scholarships were raised through coupon booklets sales at participating company and franchise Church's restaurants during the October-December 2016 window, and by direct contributions from franchisees and vendor partners. The selection process took into account a number of factors including student's grade point average, work experience and his or her involvement in extracurricular activities and community involvement.
"At Church's Chicken, our team is committed to making a difference in the communities we serve," said Ed Brett, Chief Human Resources Officer for Church's. "We're proud of every scholar we've helped support and look forward to the future accomplishments of our newest class."
Next year's application process opens in January 2018. Scholarship hopefuls are encouraged to apply early, and share the opportunity within their community. For more information about Church's and other community programs that the company supports, visit www.churchs.com.
To date, the board has awarded over $700,000 in scholarships to deserving young people. The Church's Scholars Program is directed by the Church's Partners Foundation, Inc., whose mission is to provide support and assistance to employees of Church's Chicken, its global franchise system and the communities in which they serve.
About Church's Partners Foundation, Inc.
Founded in Atlanta, GA in 2007, Church's Partners Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c) (3) public charity. Its mission is to provide support and assistance to the employees and franchisees of Church's Chicken® and Texas Chicken®, their families and the communities in which they live. Programs include the Church's Scholars Program which provides $1,000 scholarships to eligible applicants. For more information, visit www.churchspartners.org.
About Church's Chicken
Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value.Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,600 locations in 27 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
