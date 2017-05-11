News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Amaanah Refugee Services Benefit Headliner Al Jazeera Journalist Mehdi Hasan
Houston Nonprofit Expecting 1,100 in Support of Refugee Families
The sold-out event takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 201 at the Hilton Americas-Houston, Ballroom of the Americas, 1600 Lamar Street.
In 2016, the US resettled roughly 96,000 refugees, more than all other countries in the world combined of which Houston continued to welcome the vast majority of newcomers totaling 2,434 refugees.
Hasan is an award-winning British broadcaster, author and columnist based in Washington, D.C. He is the host of "UpFront" on Al Jazeera English, where his interviewees have included Edward Snowden, Ehud Olmert and General Michael Flynn.
Mehdi has been included in the annual list of the 500 'most influential' Muslims in the world, as well as the 100 most influential Britons on Twitter, and his debate-winning speech on Islam and peace at the Oxford Union went viral in 2013, amassing more than 3 million views online.
"Amaanah Refugee Services' global reach demonstrates Houston's influence in transforming the lives of resettled refugees," said Ghulam Kehar, CEO of Amaanah Refugee Services. "We're honored to host Al Jazeera journalist Mehdi Hasan at our annual dinner and look forward to sharing his perspectives with our members, donors and volunteers."
As a post-resettlement nonprofit, Amaanah Refugee Services aids in long-term integration when the federal government's initial six-month Refugee Resettlement Program support expires. Amaanah's services provide after-school education, case management, financial assistance, women's services, language support, employment support and sports.
# # #
About Amaanah Refugee Services
Since 2008, Amaanah Refugee Services (http://refugeelink.com/
Media Contact
Erica Holloway
erica@galvanizedstrategies.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse