"Could You Be Loved–Rastafari-Reggae Bob Marley"-Author Interprets Marley's Message to the World
Taken from that lecture, Mekfet's book Could You Be Loved – Rastafari-Reggae Bob Marley explains the late musician's poetics as they relate to African philosophy, the Bible, and the problems of Babylon encountered in Jamaica as well as the rest of the world.
The author helps resolve the tension between the individual and the community as explored in Rasta poetics. His book invites readers to take a Rastafari journey, one that discovers Jamaica, social prejudice, history, and prophecy.
"In his own thoroughly original way, Tekla Mekfet evokes the largesse of spirit and innovative rhetorical performances of Walt Whitman. Whitman opened up the space of the line in American verse; he had an agile poetic persona; he was chronicler, seer, prophet. In our time, Ras Mekfet is accomplishing much the same through his vision and voice." – Professor of English Literature and Rastafari-Reggae researcher Michael Kuelker, St. Charles Community College, St. Louis, Missouri
"This insightful book offers a fascinating look into the life and music of Bob Marley, explaining his philosophy and providing answers to the world's ills. We are thrilled to announce its release." – Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency
COULD YOU BE LOVED - RASTAFARI-REGGAE BOB MARLEY: AFRICA SCATTERED FOR RHYTHM OF SPIRIT OF ONENESS FOR THE WORLD (ISBN: 978-1-62857-
