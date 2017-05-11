 
News By Tag
* Bob Marley
* Reggae
* Tekla Mekfet
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ocho Rios
  St. Ann
  Jamaica
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211


"Could You Be Loved–Rastafari-Reggae Bob Marley"-Author Interprets Marley's Message to the World

 
 
Could You Be Loved
Could You Be Loved
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Bob Marley
Reggae
Tekla Mekfet

Industry:
Books

Location:
Ocho Rios - St. Ann - Jamaica

Subject:
Products

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- In 2010, poet, author, and philosopher Tekla Mekfet presented the annual University of West Indies Bob Marley Lecture to an appreciative audience in Mona, Jamaica.

Taken from that lecture, Mekfet's book Could You Be Loved – Rastafari-Reggae Bob Marley explains the late musician's poetics as they relate to African philosophy, the Bible, and the problems of Babylon encountered in Jamaica as well as the rest of the world.

The author helps resolve the tension between the individual and the community as explored in Rasta poetics. His book invites readers to take a Rastafari journey, one that discovers Jamaica, social prejudice, history, and prophecy.

"In his own thoroughly original way, Tekla Mekfet evokes the largesse of spirit and innovative rhetorical performances of Walt Whitman. Whitman opened up the space of the line in American verse; he had an agile poetic persona; he was chronicler, seer, prophet. In our time, Ras Mekfet is accomplishing much the same through his vision and voice." – Professor of English Literature and Rastafari-Reggae researcher Michael Kuelker, St. Charles Community College, St. Louis, Missouri

Watch the video at: https://youtu.be/XdCLRC2SpFA



"This insightful book offers a fascinating look into the life and music of Bob Marley, explaining his philosophy and providing answers to the world's ills. We are thrilled to announce its release." – Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency

COULD YOU BE LOVED - RASTAFARI-REGGAE BOB MARLEY: AFRICA SCATTERED FOR RHYTHM OF SPIRIT OF ONENESS FOR THE WORLD (ISBN: 978-1-62857-268-1) is now available for $21.95 and can be ordered through the publisher's website:

http://sbprabooks.com/TeklaMekfet or at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.

WHOLESALERS: This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder@sbpra.net.

Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)    www.AuthorMarketingIdeas.com    www.PublishOnDemandGlobal.com

*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.

https://www.facebook.com/sbpra.us
http://pinterest.com/sbpra/
https://twitter.com/SBPRA
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sbpra
End
Source:Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
Email:***@sbpra.net Email Verified
Tags:Bob Marley, Reggae, Tekla Mekfet
Industry:Books
Location:Ocho Rios - St. Ann - Jamaica
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Strategic Book Publishing & Rights Agency PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share