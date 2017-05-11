News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Discover Exceptional Style, Quality and Low-Monthy Payments
Griffin Residential Introduces New Home Community to Inland Empire
"We are proud to be able to offer our homebuyers the luxury and quality of a new home with a payment they can afford. Among the selection of one and two-story floor plans offered at Citrus Grove, homebuyers will find the right home for their lifestyle and their budget, whether they're just starting out, looking for room to grow, or downsizing to simplify life," said Emily Griffin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Griffin Residential.
Featuring refined modern aesthetic appointments, each of the floorplans at Citrus Grove are infused with a warm and inviting sense of home. Every thoughtful detail enhances an appealing balance of form and function from the welcoming great rooms and inspiring gourmet kitchens that include granite countertops, spacious islands and walk-in pantries to the energy efficient amenities such as whole house fans and optional solar paneling that can help reduce utility expenses.
The charming single-level Residence One is an airy open floorplan convenient for homebuyers looking for affordable quality and the ease and comfort of single-level living.
Residence two offers a versatile floorplan with a first floor bedroom, home office and loft perfect for growing families. Residence Three shares the attributes of Residence Two with the addition of a spacious bonus room adding approximately 400 square feet ready to serve as a playroom, media lounge or personal gym; accommodating an array of lifestyles.
Citrus Grove is conveniently situated just moments away from trending new restaurants, cafes and shops in North Fontana. Nearby, students of all ages utilize San Bernardino County's largest library and technology center.
Municipal parks, recreational and sports facilities offer fun activities for everyone and destinations like Victoria Gardens, Pacific Electric Trail and Glen Helen Regional Park make for a lively outdoor experience. With easy access to shopping, schools and the 10 and 210 freeways, Citrus Grove delivers the luxury of convenience to everyday life.
View the floor plans and register today athttp://www.citrus-
With its legacy beginning over 100 years ago, the Griffin family established a privately owned homebuilding and land development business that has been synonymous with the building of exceptional Southern California homes and communities. Griffin Residential is continuing that legacy with Citrus Grove by offering the highest quality construction, meticulous attention to detail and superior customer service.
Contact
Kovach Marketing
***@kovachmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse