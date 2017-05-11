News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ken Balogh Of Ashton Woods Joins HomeAid's Fight On Homelessness
CEO of Top 20 Homebuilder Elected to Building Industry Non-profit's Board
"We are very fortunate to have a respected industry leader like Ken Balogh join our Board of Directors," said Peter Simons, CEO of HomeAid America. "Ken has led Ashton Woods into the upper echelon of national homebuilders and I am sure we will benefit from his leadership as well. The commitment of Ashton Woods to support the industry's major charity, HomeAid, shows that they are also a company that cares about giving back to the community."
"I am honored to join the team of talented leaders on the HomeAid board, and look forward to furthering the mission of building new lives for America's homeless families," said Balogh. "I am equally excited for the Ashton Woods teams across our markets to rally behind the cause with opportunities for community outreach."
HomeAid is in its 28th year of helping those who are homeless through the construction of housing for charities working to get those in need of shelter not only housed but permanently back on their feet. Homelessness remains a major problem in this country, and its causes are numerous and diverse, including job loss, medical crisis, domestic abuse, substance addiction, and post-traumatic stress syndrome in veterans. Indeed, 80% of these families and individuals are situationally homeless and can be moved back to self-sufficiency with the right help at the right time.
ABOUT HOMEAID AMERICA
HomeAid is a leading national non-profit provider of housing for homeless families and individuals, founded in Southern California in 1989. Through the generosity of builders, their trades and their suppliers, HomeAid has completed 475 multi-unit housing projects nationwide at a value of more than $215 million, of which nearly 50 percent—over $100 million—has been donated by the building industry. HomeAid currently has 70 additional projects in development across the country. HomeAid has added over 9,000 beds in facilities helping the homeless through HomeAid's network of 17 active chapters in 12 states across the country. These beds have been used by over 275,000 previously homeless people over HomeAid's history. For more information about HomeAid, call 1-888-3HOMEAID or visit http://www.homeaid.org.
ABOUT ASHTON WOODS HOMES
Ashton Woods is one of the nation's largest private homebuilding companies, blazing new trails in design and personalization to build homes as unique as the people who live in them. Collaborating with homeowners for more than 25 years, the company and its team of world-renowned designers look beyond the conventional to draw inspiration from unexpected sources, resulting in exceptional design in every Ashton Woods home. Consistently recognized as one of the most trusted builders in America according to Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted Builder Study, Ashton Woods' collaborative approach is a key driver of its best-in-class customer satisfaction scores. For more information, or to experience the excitement of become another satisfied Ashton Woods homeowner, visit http://www.ashtonwoods.com.
Contact
Peter Simons
***@homeaid.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse