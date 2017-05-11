 
Scientology Info Center hosts Broadway Mother's Day Tribute

Joanie Sigal & Tom Godfrey, performers who make up the singing duo, "Broadway and Beyond," performed on Sat. May 13th at the Scientology Info Center in Clearwater. The performance was in honor of Mother's Day. More than 60 guests attended.
 
 
Broadway and Beyond with audience at their Mother's Day performance on May 13th.
 
CLEARWATER, Fla. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Joanie Sigal and Tom Godfrey have been performing together as Broadway and Beyond for a little over two decades. Each had been performing solo until they met in 1997 where their partnership began. Their music involves both comedic timing and dramatic presentation. While their roots are in Broadway, they cover a span of musical genres from pop, to jazz, to blues, and country standards.

The duo's first performance in the renovated Information Center was October when they returned to the Clearwater Building after twenty years.

On May 13th, Sigal and Godfrey performed songs from Fiddler on the Roof, Gigi, Annie Get Your Gun, Phantom of the Opera, Cats and The King and I, to the delight of the audience.

"This event was really wonderful. I brought my daughter and we loved it," said one guest. "I used to sing a lot of these songs to her while she was growing up and hearing them again gave us chills."

"We enjoy bringing families together for such a special event. This was definitely a very special evening and a 'night at the theater'," said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center. "In The Way to Happiness, L. Ron Hubbard wrote, 'Honor and help your parents,' and this event provided one way for the community to do just that."

For more information about upcoming events or the Scientology Information Center please contact, Ms. Amber Skjelset, at 727-467-6966 or e-mail her at amber@cos.flag.org.

About the Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religious philosophy was founded by L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, in 167 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this.

For more information please visit http://www.scientology-fso.org/

Photo Caption: Joanie Sigal and Tom Godfrey of Broadway and Beyond perfoming to a packed house at their Mother's Day Tribute on Saturday May 13th at the Scientology Information Center.

Source:Church of Scientology
