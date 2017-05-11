News By Tag
Scientology Info Center hosts Broadway Mother's Day Tribute
Joanie Sigal & Tom Godfrey, performers who make up the singing duo, "Broadway and Beyond," performed on Sat. May 13th at the Scientology Info Center in Clearwater. The performance was in honor of Mother's Day. More than 60 guests attended.
The duo's first performance in the renovated Information Center was October when they returned to the Clearwater Building after twenty years.
On May 13th, Sigal and Godfrey performed songs from Fiddler on the Roof, Gigi, Annie Get Your Gun, Phantom of the Opera, Cats and The King and I, to the delight of the audience.
"This event was really wonderful. I brought my daughter and we loved it," said one guest. "I used to sing a lot of these songs to her while she was growing up and hearing them again gave us chills."
"We enjoy bringing families together for such a special event. This was definitely a very special evening and a 'night at the theater'," said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center. "In The Way to Happiness, L. Ron Hubbard wrote, 'Honor and help your parents,' and this event provided one way for the community to do just that."
For more information about upcoming events or the Scientology Information Center please contact, Ms. Amber Skjelset, at 727-467-6966 or e-mail her at amber@cos.flag.org.
Photo Caption: Joanie Sigal and Tom Godfrey of Broadway and Beyond perfoming to a packed house at their Mother's Day Tribute on Saturday May 13th at the Scientology Information Center.
