May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211


PerimeterX Named a 2017 Cool Vendor Transforming Multichannel to Unified Retail Commerce by Gartner

Leading Analyst Firm Recognizes Behavior Based Web Security Company for Innovation
 
 
SAN MATEO, Calif. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- PerimeterX, a provider of behavior-based web protection technology, today announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor based on the May 2017 report titled, "Cool Vendors in Transforming Multichannel to Unified Retail Commerce," by Joanne Joliet, Miriam Burt and Kelsie Marian at Gartner, Inc. This annual report recognizes "interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services."

"It is a great honor to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor," said Omri Iluz, founder and CEO of PerimeterX. "With our ability to detect sophisticated bots and stop attackers in their tracks, we've quickly become a market leader for behavior-based web protection. We've signed numerous new large customers and made strides in building strategic partnerships with leading infrastructure providers, demonstrating that organizations are finally waking up to the threat of advanced automated web attacks and realizing the value of protecting their business and their infrastructure before economic damage is done."

Launched in 2016, PerimeterX's Bot Defender (https://www.perimeterx.com/products/bot-defender/) is a scalable solution that was built to protect commerce, travel and hospitality, media and enterprise websites from various types of automated bot attacks on the web, cloud or mobile. The solution uses behavioral fingerprinting and machine learning to monitor, detect and evaluate activity and develop a "Risk Score" which classifies normal and suspicious bot activities on the website in real time.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About PerimeterX

PerimeterX prevents automated attacks by detecting and protecting against malicious web behavior. By analyzing the behavior of humans, applications and networks, PerimeterX catches real-time automated attacks with unparalleled accuracy. Its proprietary technology protects your business and web infrastructure by preventing a full range of attacks from earlier generation bots to hijacked browsers, to new and emerging fourth generation attacks that do not trigger security mechanisms. With PerimeterX businesses deploy seamless integration within minutes and easily integrate it into their DevOps process. PerimeterX empowers companies across numerous industries including e-commerce, enterprise SaaS, and media to protect against advanced automated attacks. To learn more, please visit https://www.perimeterX.com
