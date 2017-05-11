News By Tag
PerimeterX Named a 2017 Cool Vendor Transforming Multichannel to Unified Retail Commerce by Gartner
Leading Analyst Firm Recognizes Behavior Based Web Security Company for Innovation
"It is a great honor to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor," said Omri Iluz, founder and CEO of PerimeterX. "With our ability to detect sophisticated bots and stop attackers in their tracks, we've quickly become a market leader for behavior-based web protection. We've signed numerous new large customers and made strides in building strategic partnerships with leading infrastructure providers, demonstrating that organizations are finally waking up to the threat of advanced automated web attacks and realizing the value of protecting their business and their infrastructure before economic damage is done."
Launched in 2016, PerimeterX's Bot Defender (https://www.perimeterx.com/
Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About PerimeterX
PerimeterX prevents automated attacks by detecting and protecting against malicious web behavior. By analyzing the behavior of humans, applications and networks, PerimeterX catches real-time automated attacks with unparalleled accuracy. Its proprietary technology protects your business and web infrastructure by preventing a full range of attacks from earlier generation bots to hijacked browsers, to new and emerging fourth generation attacks that do not trigger security mechanisms. With PerimeterX businesses deploy seamless integration within minutes and easily integrate it into their DevOps process. PerimeterX empowers companies across numerous industries including e-commerce, enterprise SaaS, and media to protect against advanced automated attacks. To learn more, please visit https://www.perimeterX.com
