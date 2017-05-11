News By Tag
Europe's Famous Hostels shares best practices with members on Digital Marketing for hostels
This year's annual staff meeting was held in Rimini, Italy, further south than last year's Rotterdam. From 25th to 27th of April the Sunflower Beach Hostel hosted the event that gathered around 90 people from 33 hostels in Europe.
Famous Hostels invited speakers and companies of the hostel & travel market such as HostelWorld that presented nowadays hostel Industry and how it is shaping the future of travel. ReviewPro focused on presenting the importance of online reputation with tips and best practices for hostels. And also some influencers such as Simone Falvo that spoke about digital marketing in the travel industry and the power of integration and cooperation. At last, the Zoe Bowthorpe, "Hostel Doctor", gave tips and suggestions of how to create an effective marketing campaign for hostels.
Beside sharing stories, knowledge and contacts the staff was able to learn more about strategic management and marketing. The new generation of hostels is shifting the hotel industry and it's important for hostel's adapt to new trends and travellers' expectations.
About Europe's Famous Hostels:
Europe´s Famous Hostels is an association with a group of 50 independently run hostels from all around Europe who group together to promote each other and create a community in the hostel world. You can check us out at www.famoushostels.com
Media Contact
Rui Correia
gm@famoushostels.com
