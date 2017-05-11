News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ACEC/MA announces CDM Smith Inc. as 2017 winner of Silver Engineering Excellence Award
The award was for work on the New Bedford Hurricane Barrier Access Improvements project in New Bedford, Massachusetts.
CDM Smith, headquartered in Boston, was retained by the City of New Bedford to design a 10-foot wide, 1.5-mile-long elevated walkway atop the city's hurricane protection barrier where people can walk, jog and enjoy the view. The two-phased access improvement project is equipped with railings on each side, bollard-style light fixtures and access ramps, allowing for a safe environment for pedestrians and the workers who provide continual maintenance to the hurricane barrier.
The 2017 Engineering Excellence Awards were announced at the recent ACEC/MA Engineering Excellence and Awards Gala with emcees Carol Gladstone, Commissioner of the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance and Commissioner Leo Roy of the Department of Conservation and Recreation.
"The winning projects exemplify ingenuity and professionalism and represent the breadth of engineering's contribution to our everyday lives," said ACEC/MA President Mark S. Bartlett PE, Senior Associate at Stantec, Inc. "They are outstanding examples of how engineers connect communities, provide safe and reliable water and energy, and make our buildings safe and efficient. The professional engineers and their colleagues at our member firms are dedicated to working on quality infrastructure, which wouldn't otherwise exist. These outstanding projects are but a few examples of the quality work designed by Massachusetts engineering firms."
About CDM Smith Inc
CDM Smith provides lasting and integrated solutions in water, environment, transportation, energy and facilities to public and private clients worldwide. As a full-service engineering and construction firm, they deliver exceptional client service, quality results and enduring value across the entire project life cycle.
About ACEC/MA
The American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) is the business association of the Massachusetts engineering industry, representing over 120 independent engineering companies engaged in the development of transportation, environmental, industrial, and other infrastructure. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Boston, MA, ACEC/MA is a member organization of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) based in Washington, DC. ACEC is a national federation of 51 state and regional organizations. For more information on ACEC/MA, visit their website at www.acecma.org. ACEC/MA is undertaking an awareness campaign to educate the public on the many contributions engineers make (or the engineering innovations)
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse