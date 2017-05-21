News By Tag
21st Century Expo Group Hires Talented Corporate Events Coordinator
21st Century Expo Group's welcomes new member to Corporate Display Management team
"She is an extraordinary addition to our team, "says Ray McFarland, CEO. "Monet's experience coordinating highly-detailed and logistically challenging projects is a tremendous asset to the company as we continue to diversify and attract new business."
As Event Coordinator, Clements will provide support to our Corporate Display Management (CDM) department headed by 21st Century Expo Group's COO, Iman McFarland. While serving on the CDM team Monet's responsibiites include aiding corporate clients with any and all of their tradeshow and special event needs, assisting in strenghting corporate relationships and partnerships, as well as new business development.
"I am delighted to be able to bring all of my sales, marketing, and event coordinating experience to my new role at 21st Century Expo Group. I have been tremendously impressed with the longevity, ingenuity, and vision that they have brought to this industry for the last 25 years," says Clements.
About 21st Century Expo Group
21st Century Expo Group, a certified woman-owned business, is the only minority owned general contractor serving the trade show industry, and is nationally known for they're award winning events and exhibits. We design, build, install and manage customized exhibits that our clients use to increase brand awareness and reach their target markets. For more information about 21st Century Expo Group, please visit www.21stceg.com.
