 
News By Tag
* Maryland Business
* Exhibit and Trade Show
* 21st Century Expo Group
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Baltimore
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
27262524232221

21st Century Expo Group Hires Talented Corporate Events Coordinator

21st Century Expo Group's welcomes new member to Corporate Display Management team
 
 
21st Century Expo Group Monet Clements
21st Century Expo Group Monet Clements
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Maryland Business
* Exhibit and Trade Show
* 21st Century Expo Group

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Baltimore - Maryland - US

BALTIMORE - May 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Monet Clements joins the growing team at 21st Century Expo Group as a Corporate Event Coordinator. She most recently served as an Area Manager at The Winery at Olney. While serving as Area Manager, she was responsible for developing and maintaining client relationships, communicating strategic sales and marketing goals with upper management, meeting core business objectives, and improving marketability of products through display onsite at customer locations.

"She is an extraordinary addition to our team, "says Ray McFarland, CEO. "Monet's experience coordinating highly-detailed and logistically challenging projects is a tremendous asset to the company as we continue to diversify and attract new business."

As Event Coordinator, Clements will provide support to our Corporate Display Management (CDM) department headed by 21st Century Expo Group's COO, Iman McFarland. While serving on the CDM team Monet's responsibiites include aiding corporate clients with any and all of their tradeshow and special event needs, assisting in strenghting corporate relationships and partnerships, as well as new business development.

"I am delighted to be able to bring all of my sales, marketing, and event coordinating experience to my new role at 21st Century Expo Group. I have been tremendously impressed with the longevity, ingenuity, and vision that they have brought to this industry for the last 25 years," says Clements.

About 21st Century Expo Group

21st Century Expo Group, a certified woman-owned business, is the only minority owned general contractor serving the trade show industry, and is nationally known for they're award winning events and exhibits. We design, build, install and manage customized exhibits that our clients use to increase brand awareness and reach their target markets. For more information about 21st Century Expo Group, please visit www.21stceg.com.

Contact
21st Century Expo Group
***@21stceg.com
End
Source:21st Century Expo Group
Email:***@21stceg.com
Posted By:***@21stceg.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share