Thiel College's new first-year experience program aimed at bolstering student success
Thiel's new First-Year Experience for Student Success program focusing on preparing students to reach their goal of earning a bachelor's degree.
The First-Year Experience for Student Success prepares students to choose a major or explore a minor if they have not already committed to a program, and ensures they reach their goal of earning a Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/)
The new program includes a seminar-style class for all incoming first-year students. The courses are designed to serve as an introduction to college-level learning while exploring compelling issues and topics. Faculty members teaching the courses will serve as academic advisers to the students enrolled and engage the students in various texts, experiential activities and co-curricular events throughout the semester. Students will be able to select from a slate of courses designed to hone critical thinking skills. Topics include "Literary Mashups—Zombies, Star Wars, and Shakespeare,"
President Susan Traverso, Ph.D., will teach the first-year seminar course, "'Coming-of-
"The First-Year Experience for Student Success gets at the heart of the strategic goals for Thiel College," Traverso said. "It is a new and creative way for us to envelop students in the Thiel community, even before they move into their dorms. We want them to be a part of our incredible community early, so that they have the confidence and resources to succeed during their time here."
Under the First-Year Experience for Student Success, students will attend one of the first-year orientation days held in June and July. These events will provide students and parents opportunities to meet classmates, professors and advisers, as well as learn about campus services and resources.
Students will also interact with peer mentors—Thiel students who can answer questions and discuss the transition from high school to college.
"The First-Year Experience for Student Success is all about acclimating to college life and helping students make new connections—
The experience continues with Welcome Weekend, during which incoming students move into dorms, get ready for the start of classes and participate in the College's Opening Convocation exercises.
Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/
