Modworks, Downtown Denver, Is The Latest Shared Office Space To Embrace Fleur People Healthy Vending

-- One of the most refined coworking environments in Downtown Denver,(http://www.modworks.com), just added an eco-friendly Fleur People vending machine! The Modworks community, and the LEED Certified building tenants, can now fuel their bodies and minds with healthier beverages and snacks.Listed as one of the '7 Best Coworking Spaces in Denver' by Innovators Peak (www.innovatorspeak.com/the-7-best-coworking-spaces-in-denver/), Modworks encourages the healthy food movement from within. They chosevending for their turnkey installation, 24-hour machine maintenance, alternative payment options accepted (Google Pay, Android Pay, etc.), and to support another Colorado-based business. Fleur People Corporation (http://www.fleurpeople.com)is the premier provider of all-in-one healthy food and beverage vending machines in the Rocky Mountain region.Modworks offers productive workspace solutions that span two floors and amenities such as public transportation, free copying and printing, bicycle storage, Denver 16th Street Mall access, phone & conference rooms, and access to a Fleur People healthy vending machine.Some Modworks vending items include:• Quaker popped crisps (www.quakeroats.com)are gluten free and made from whole grains.• Nature's Bakery stone ground whole wheat fig bars (www.naturesbakery.com)are non-GMO project verified and certified vegan and kosher.• Muscle Milk protein shakes(www.musclemilk.com)offer nutrition and hydration.• Guayakí Yerba Mate (www.guayaki.com)that has "strength of coffee, the health benefits of tea, and the euphoria of chocolate" all in one beverage, while remaining a fairly traded organic, vegan and kosher product.Modworks is a 25,000 sq. ft. shared office space designed for the modern professional. In the heart of downtown Denver, Colorado, Modworks represents the next stage of evolution in the concept of shared workspace. Their model for coworking space bridges the gap between traditional office suites and contemporary coworking spaces with an aesthetic designed for creative, innovative professionals. Modworks shared office space is focused on creating the highest quality, sustainable, shared workspace where anyone can be productive, connected and collaborative.• Facebook: @ModworksCoworking• Twitter: #ModworksCowork• LinkedIn: Modworks CoworkingFleur People is dedicated to promoting healthy eating. The corporation provides healthy food and beverage vending machines throughout the Rocky Mountain region. The American-made machines have high-tech remote monitoring systems, accept cash, credit cards, Google Wallet and Apple Pay, and are energy efficient with LEDs. Inventory consists of delicious products that are carefully chosen to include high-quality, non-GMO, gluten-free, organic, kosher, and/or vegan properties. Find them in office parks, schools, gyms, churches, airports, and more!• Facebook @FleurPeople• Twitter #FleurPeople• LinkedIn FleurCorporation