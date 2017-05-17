News By Tag
Modworks, Downtown Denver, Is The Latest Shared Office Space To Embrace Fleur People Healthy Vending
Denver businesses are getting the best 'healthy snack' vending machines
Listed as one of the '7 Best Coworking Spaces in Denver' by Innovators Peak (www.innovatorspeak.com/
Modworks offers productive workspace solutions that span two floors and amenities such as public transportation, free copying and printing, bicycle storage, Denver 16th Street Mall access, phone & conference rooms, and access to a Fleur People healthy vending machine.
"The Modworks and 110 16th Street building community have placed their new 24-hour vending in a perfect spot on the top floor balcony that is ideal for outdoor meetings, events, or simply inspirational Denver city views," said Kristin Kim, CEO of Fleur People Corporation. "The healthy food movement is alive and well among this dynamic society."
Some Modworks vending items include:
• Quaker popped crisps (www.quakeroats.com)
• Nature's Bakery stone ground whole wheat fig bars (www.naturesbakery.com)
• Muscle Milk protein shakes(www.musclemilk.com)
• Guayakí Yerba Mate (www.guayaki.com)
About Modworks
Modworks is a 25,000 sq. ft. shared office space designed for the modern professional. In the heart of downtown Denver, Colorado, Modworks represents the next stage of evolution in the concept of shared workspace. Their model for coworking space bridges the gap between traditional office suites and contemporary coworking spaces with an aesthetic designed for creative, innovative professionals. Modworks shared office space is focused on creating the highest quality, sustainable, shared workspace where anyone can be productive, connected and collaborative.
About Fleur People Corporation
Fleur People is dedicated to promoting healthy eating. The corporation provides healthy food and beverage vending machines throughout the Rocky Mountain region. The American-made machines have high-tech remote monitoring systems, accept cash, credit cards, Google Wallet and Apple Pay, and are energy efficient with LEDs. Inventory consists of delicious products that are carefully chosen to include high-quality, non-GMO, gluten-free, organic, kosher, and/or vegan properties. Find them in office parks, schools, gyms, churches, airports, and more!
