Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211

Modworks, Downtown Denver, Is The Latest Shared Office Space To Embrace Fleur People Healthy Vending

Denver businesses are getting the best 'healthy snack' vending machines
 
 
ModWorks Denver, CO coworking space has a Fleur People healthy vending machine
ModWorks Denver, CO coworking space has a Fleur People healthy vending machine
 
DENVER - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- One of the most refined coworking environments in Downtown Denver, Modworks (http://www.modworks.com), just added an eco-friendly Fleur People vending machine! The Modworks community, and the LEED Certified building tenants, can now fuel their bodies and minds with healthier beverages and snacks.

Listed as one of the '7 Best Coworking Spaces in Denver' by Innovators Peak (www.innovatorspeak.com/the-7-best-coworking-spaces-in-denver/), Modworks encourages the healthy food movement from within. They chose Fleur People vending for their turnkey installation, 24-hour machine maintenance, alternative payment options accepted (Google Pay, Android Pay, etc.), and to support another Colorado-based business. Fleur People Corporation (http://www.fleurpeople.com)  is the premier provider of all-in-one healthy food and beverage vending machines in the Rocky Mountain region.

Modworks offers productive workspace solutions that span two floors and amenities such as public transportation, free copying and printing, bicycle storage, Denver 16th Street Mall access, phone & conference rooms, and access to a Fleur People healthy vending machine.

"The Modworks and 110 16th Street building community have placed their new 24-hour vending in a perfect spot on the top floor balcony that is ideal for outdoor meetings, events, or simply inspirational Denver city views," said Kristin Kim, CEO of Fleur People Corporation. "The healthy food movement is alive and well among this dynamic society."

Some Modworks vending items include:
• Quaker popped crisps (www.quakeroats.com)  are gluten free and made from whole grains.
• Nature's Bakery stone ground whole wheat fig bars (www.naturesbakery.com)  are non-GMO project verified and certified vegan and kosher.
• Muscle Milk protein shakes(www.musclemilk.com)  offer nutrition and hydration.
• Guayakí Yerba Mate (www.guayaki.com)  that has "strength of coffee, the health benefits of tea, and the euphoria of chocolate" all in one beverage, while remaining a fairly traded organic, vegan and kosher product.

About Modworks
Modworks is a 25,000 sq. ft. shared office space designed for the modern professional. In the heart of downtown Denver, Colorado, Modworks represents the next stage of evolution in the concept of shared workspace. Their model for coworking space bridges the gap between traditional office suites and contemporary coworking spaces with an aesthetic designed for creative, innovative professionals. Modworks shared office space is focused on creating the highest quality, sustainable, shared workspace where anyone can be productive, connected and collaborative.
• Facebook: @ModworksCoworking
• Twitter: #ModworksCowork
• LinkedIn: Modworks Coworking

About Fleur People Corporation
Fleur People is dedicated to promoting healthy eating. The corporation provides healthy food and beverage vending machines throughout the Rocky Mountain region. The American-made machines have high-tech remote monitoring systems, accept cash, credit cards, Google Wallet and Apple Pay, and are energy efficient with LEDs. Inventory consists of delicious products that are carefully chosen to include high-quality, non-GMO, gluten-free, organic, kosher, and/or vegan properties. Find them in office parks, schools, gyms, churches, airports, and more!
• Facebook @FleurPeople
• Twitter #FleurPeople
• LinkedIn FleurCorporation

Contact
Kristin Kim, CEO of Fleur People Corporation
720-282-9911 | Kristin@FleurPeople.com
***@fleurpeople.com
Source:Fleur People Corporation
Email:***@fleurpeople.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: May 17, 2017
