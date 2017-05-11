 
News By Tag
* Financial Education
* Retirement Planning
* Social Security
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Seattle
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211

AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Seattle, WA

Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Financial Education
* Retirement Planning
* Social Security

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Seattle - Washington - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

SEATTLE - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Financial Education Alliance (AFEA) is dedicated to providing financial education and increasing financial literacy within communities all over the country. Today, the Board of Directors has chosen to continue to do just that, by unanimously voting Tyler Livelyas the new Chapter President of one of AFEA's Seattle, WA Chapters #4510.

Tyler is a native of Washington State, having grown up in Redmond. He has always had a passion for learning and finding the optimal solution to any goal. This drive pushed him to graduate from the prestigious Marriott School of Business (rated as one of the top 10 entrepreneurship programs in the U.S.).

Before joining his current firm, Tyler led a self-employment development program, mentoring and teaching representatives in entrepreneurship principles in Haiti, Ecuador, Zimbabwe, and the Dominican Republic. Soon after, Tyler had the opportunity to support our nation's military and work for the Department of Defense in a finance position overseeing several multi-million dollar contracts. While Tyler enjoyed his time with the DOD, he had a strong desire to return to Washington State to be near family. After he moved back to Washington he found the perfect fit at his firm in 2015 as an Associate Planner, and in early 2017, he was promoted to Planner. He is an integral member of the Investment Committee and a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor through the College of Financial Planning. Tyler is motivated by the ability to work with clients and help them achieve their financial goals. He is currently taking courses to become a Certified Financial Planner and plans to take the exam in the spring of 2018.

AFEA is thrilled to have Tyler join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.

"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"

Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance

About the American Financial Education Alliance:

AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.

Contact
American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
End
Source:
Email:***@myafea.org
Posted By:***@myafea.org Email Verified
Tags:Financial Education, Retirement Planning, Social Security
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Seattle - Washington - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Financial Education Alliance News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share