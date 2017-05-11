News By Tag
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Seattle, WA
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
Tyler is a native of Washington State, having grown up in Redmond. He has always had a passion for learning and finding the optimal solution to any goal. This drive pushed him to graduate from the prestigious Marriott School of Business (rated as one of the top 10 entrepreneurship programs in the U.S.).
Before joining his current firm, Tyler led a self-employment development program, mentoring and teaching representatives in entrepreneurship principles in Haiti, Ecuador, Zimbabwe, and the Dominican Republic. Soon after, Tyler had the opportunity to support our nation's military and work for the Department of Defense in a finance position overseeing several multi-million dollar contracts. While Tyler enjoyed his time with the DOD, he had a strong desire to return to Washington State to be near family. After he moved back to Washington he found the perfect fit at his firm in 2015 as an Associate Planner, and in early 2017, he was promoted to Planner. He is an integral member of the Investment Committee and a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor through the College of Financial Planning. Tyler is motivated by the ability to work with clients and help them achieve their financial goals. He is currently taking courses to become a Certified Financial Planner and plans to take the exam in the spring of 2018.
AFEA is thrilled to have Tyler join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
