AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Greenwood Village, CO
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
Mike graduated from Brigham Young University with a BS in Business Management and Marketing and a minor in Dutch Literature. He is now a Financial Planner with a wealth firm and also serves as the President of the Advisory Board and a co-founder of Fresh Consulting.
Prior to becoming a Financial Planner, Mike worked with Apptio, one of Seattle's fastest growing SaaS enterprise software firms, managing the client relationship with Apptio's top clients for building their practice of Technology Business Management. Mike also worked with WordPerfect Corporation leading a multinational development team in building the first release of WordPerfect Office in a handful of Germanic languages. His project management and sales leadership continued delivering high-value results for Novell, Intel, Fujitsu, Compuware, AT&T Wireless, QWest, T-Mobile, Boeing Space & Defense, Microsoft and Unisys Corporation.
As part of his belief in community service Mike serves on two non-profit boards. He is a former Scoutmaster and Venture leader with the Boy Scouts of America. Hobbies include biking, hiking, camping, golfing, Scouting and volunteer service. Mike and his family live in Greenwood Village, Colorado.
AFEA is thrilled to have Mike join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
