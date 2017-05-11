Attention: Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell commercial equipment sales and repair business

Contact

-- Sun Acquisitions announced today that it has been engaged to sell a business that sells and repairs printing finishing and paper handling machines located in the Western Chicago Suburbs. The Business is a Factory Authorized Dealer for several strong vendors in the printing and paper handling industry.The Business has grown and consistently performed year after year. One of the owners focuses on selling equipment through a defined program that targets potential equipment purchasers in the Company's database. The second owner of the Business manages the administrative, bookkeeping and marketing duties.The Business is known for its consistent service and quality products. The Business has a solid customer base and a profitable used equipment program. A new owner would be able to grow the Business through additional marketing efforts and proactive business development strategies.Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business.Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.Phone: 773-243-1603