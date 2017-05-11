News By Tag
Thiel College student studying Parkinson's disease with Florida university research team
This summer, Thiel College student Korinna Sherman will gain valuable work experience as part of a University of South Florida clinical researcher team studying Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders.
Sherman is an undergraduate member of the biochemistry program at Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/)
"Our research last summer played a huge part in me getting this opportunity. [Zesiewicz] was impressed with what we had done at Thiel and everything I learned," Sherman said. "This isn't an actual undergraduate program, and she usually does not take in undergrads to work on her research team. Dr. Zesiewicz had me send her my resume and information on my past research experience/science courses taken and then offered for me to come spend time working with them this summer."
Last year's faculty/student research project centered around the impact of adolescent nicotine exposure on adult memory and spatial learning ability.
Zesiewicz is a leading scientific researcher and a frequently cited expert in the field of movement disorders. A professor in the University of South Florida Neurology program, she is the director of the USF Ataxia Research Center, the Frances J. Zesiewicz Center and Foundation for Parkinson's Disease, and the James A. Haley Veterans' Administration Parkinson's Disease Clinic.
