May 2017
South Florida Families are Focused on Love This Summer With 'The Self Esteem Doctor'

 
 
Listed Under

MIAMI - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale 4th Floor Ballroom will be packed, wall to wall with parents, kids and teens on a mission to raise self esteem, mindfulness and communication at the Second Annual Self Esteem Summer Conference.

This annual conference is hosted by South Florida's own Self Esteem Doctor, Simone Alicia, and drew the attention of over 200 people in its first year.  After increasing capacity and creating a waitlist, there were still dozens of families that could not be admitted to the sold out event in 2016.

Now, the upcoming 2017 conference, offering FREE tickets to all kids and teens, is made possible by Cici Kelly, President and CEO of The Bougainvilla House Family Therapy Center in Fort Lauderdale and is expected to sell out again.

Each conference is themed based on one of Dr. Simone's books.  This year, The Self Esteem Doctor's short story, "Confidently Where I Belong," (also FREE for parents) is the inspiration and focus.  Dr. Simone says her purpose is clear:

"We are all living in a time now, where it has become more vital than ever to raise the collective consciousness about the true value and power of healthy self esteem in the lives of children, teens and the family unit as a whole.  It's a fundamental key to shaping the future of our planet and its people."

The community event will deliver valuable information in fun ways including the use of activities, games, humor and entertainment by local recording artist, Dani B. The Self Esteem Summer Conference is once again giving kids and teens FREE access to real tools to help them believe in themselves, overcome negativity, like bullying and have the courage to grow into their true purpose.  At the end of this conference, they'll be one step closer to confidently contributing the best of themselves at school, at home and to the world.

About The Self Esteem Doctor

Dr. Simone Alicia is a certified N.L.P. (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) Practitioner and Motivational Coach known as The Self Esteem Doctor.  Based in Miami, Florida, she is a trusted source of empowerment for countless Individuals, schools, small businesses, large corporations, Non-Profit organizations and other groups. In addition to performing as a guest or keynote Speaker and corporate consultant, The Self Esteem Doctor, Simone Alicia offers one on one or group coaching sessions to men, women, teens and children nationwide.

http://www.TheSelfEsteemDoctor.com

Contact
Shawn Anderson, (754) 229-0029
Contact@TheSelfEsteemDoctor.com
***@theselfesteemdoctor.com
Source:
Email:***@theselfesteemdoctor.com Email Verified
