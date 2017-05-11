Frank Almond and Andrew Armstrong Reunite for Violin-Piano Recital

School Sisters of St. Francis Sponsor Momentous Musical Event June 11

-- On Sunday, June 11, at 2 p.m., the sublime music of violinist Frank Almond and pianist Andrew Armstrong will uplift the spirits of classical music lovers at St. Joseph Center, the South Side campus of the School Sisters of St. Francis (27St. and Greenfield Ave. in Milwaukee).This afternoon performance represents the second visit in two years for this dynamic duo. This season's program, titled "The Artistry of Frank Almond and Andrew Armstrong," is certain to draw an enthusiastic crowd once more. Favorite violin and piano repertoire will be featured, including J. S. Bach'sfor violin solo from Partita No. 2 in D minor; W. A. Mozart's Violin Sonata in A Major, K. 526; Richard Strauss' Violin Sonata in E-Flat Major, Opus 18; and Claude Debussy'sMr. Almond has become an iconic figure in Milwaukee's classical music scene as the concertmaster of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, his home for 21 years. Beyond his local commitments, like directing his Frankly Music chamber series, Almond has served as concertmaster and guest concertmaster for other world-class orchestras in both hemispheres, and conducted symphonies across the country and in Europe. He won the Nicolo Paganini and the Tchaikovsky violin competitions beginning in his teens and earned two degrees from the Juilliard School, studying with highly respected teachers like Dorothy Delay and Joseph Silverstein.Mr. Armstrong, too, is a veteran of the world's most prestigious concert stages. His vast repertoire earns him frequent invitations to perform as a concerto soloist, recital soloist, and chamber ensemble member. Early in his college years at New York's Columbia University, he received recognition when he won the Jury Discretionary Award at the Van Cliburn Competition and three years later was named a Gilmore Young Artist. Having been raised in the East Coast where he still resides, Mr. Armstrong has become a favorite guest artist at home and abroad, and especially here in the Midwest.Anyone who finds the Almond-Armstrong pairing and musical lineup irresistible should know the tickets are affordably priced to share this rare opportunity with as many friends as possible. Admission is $25. Write checks to School Sisters of St. Francis—Outreach Events;1501 South Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, WI 53215. For more information, call 414-385-5272 or email doloughlin@sssf.org.Convenient free parking is available at 29St. and Orchard St. in the St. Joseph Center lot.