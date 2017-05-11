ProEx Physical Therapy announces Brandon Drinan as Exercise Technician

ProEx Brandon Drinan

End

-- ProEx, a physical therapist owned private practice specializing in orthopedics, spine and sports medicine announces Brandon Drinan of Waltham, Massachusettsas an Exercise Technician in its Arlington location.In this role, under the supervision of Physical Therapists, he assists patients with their therapeutic exercise programs.Drinan is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts – Amherst with a degree in Kinesiology.He is a Certified Personal Trainer, presently with Boston Athletic Club.Drinan, a Waltham native, is a big Boston sports fan and enjoys reading and outdoor activities."We welcome Brandon to the ProEx team," said Allison Stringer, Regional Clinical Director at ProEx. "His energy and enthusiasm represents our people focused organization perfectly."ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly, Waltham, North Andover, and Arlington MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth, Epping and Exeter, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com