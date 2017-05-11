News By Tag
Legendary Comedians Bill Bellamy & Kim Coles Set to Host the Inaugural "LOL Comedy Honors"
"With A Special Performance by R&B Legend/Actress, Fantasia"
The LOL Comedy Honors was created by Marsha Taylor, founder of Hidden Agenda. She thought it was long overdue to have an awards show dedicated exclusively to the men and women who have made us laugh throughout the years with their comical approaches. The evening will be filled with special tributes, honors, skits, and comedy performances by a few of today's top comics. It will be an unforgettable night!
For more information or to apply for media credentials, please visit: http://www.lolcomedyhonors.com/
For talent rsvp please email Publicist, Kevin Williams at Kevin@4-0pr.com.
About Hidden Agenda:
We are creative specialists who build upon the foundation of visions, plans, goals, and dreams - the "Hidden Agendas" that we all think about - and bring them forth in a big way. From intimate gatherings and networking mixers, to over-the-top galas, Hidden Agenda is a full-service event production company that has made its reputation in the entertainment industry for the last decade. Drawing upon superior organizational skills, Hidden Agenda ensures, whether it's our event or yours, that the outcome is the epitome of professionalism, class, and style.
About Bill Bellamy:
Bellamy was born in Newark, New Jersey. He attended Seton Hall Preparatory School in South Orange, New Jersey (Now located in West Orange), before moving on to major in economics at Rutgers University. For many years, Bellamy was a staple on MTV, a VJ and the host of several MTV programs including MTV Jamz and MTV Beach House. He went on to star in a number of movies, including Fled, Love Jones, The Brothers, How to Be a Player, Getting Played and Any Given Sunday. He also appeared on two episodes of the TV show Kenan and Kel. Additionally, he voiced Skeeter on the Nickelodeon television show Cousin Skeeter.
In 2002, Bill Bellamy was given a co-starring role in the Fox Network television show Fastlane alongside Peter Facinelli and Tiffani Thiessen.Bellamy is the current host and executive producer of Bill Bellamy's Who's Got Jokes? On TV One. The show is in its fourth season. He also appeared frequently as a "roundtable"
Bellamy hosted seasons 5 and 6 of NBC's Last Comic Standing reality show (2007 and 2008). In 2014, he had a recurring role as Councilman Powell on the TV Land original series Hot in Cleveland
About Kim Coles:
Kim Coles is perhaps best known for her ﬁve-season turn as the unforgettable "Synclaire" on FOX's ground- breaking comedy series, Living Single, Kim Coles has starred on numerous hit television programs including Frasier, Six Feet Under, In Living Color, One on One, and the uproarious TBS comedy series 10 Items Or Less as the villainous "Mercy P. Jones". She was the co-host of the nationally syndicated daytime talk show, In the Loop with I Village and has been a guest co-host for various shows, including The View and Good Day Live.
Kim Coles is also known to reality audiences for having appeared on The Mole, VH1's Celebrity Fit Club and Coming to the Stage, BET's search for "the next superstar of funny." Kim recently became the ﬁrst female primetime game show host in history headlining BET's inspirational game show Pay It O!." Currently, Kim serves as a co-host on BET's highly successful talk show My Black is Beautiful, an energetic, interactive and informative series that celebrates the unique and dynamic qualities of the African-American woman.
In her latest venture, Kim Coles is combining comedy and inspiration to empower others with her unique program called Open the G.I.F.T.S." Through speaking engagements, live events, workshops and products, the program inspires others to discover their own true "gifts" so that they may share them with the world. Kim Coles currently resides in Los Angeles where she spreads love, laughter and inspiration.
About Fantasia:
Fantasia is an American R&B singer, songwriter, and actress. She rose to fame as the winner of the third season of the reality television series American Idol in 2004. Following her victory, she released her debut single, "I Believe," which debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Subsequently, she released her debut album, Free Yourself, which went on to be certified Platinum by the RIAA and garnered Taylor three Grammy nominations in 2006.
In 2006, she released her second album, Fantasia, which featured the single "When I See U" which topped the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-
