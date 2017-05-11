32Fixtures Announces Hire of Production Manager, Grant Cregan

Contact

Three Square Market

***@32market.com Three Square Market

End

-- Three Square Market (32M) and 32Fixtures announced this week the hire of Grant Cregan to lead production for the growing business. Cregan will be taking lead on all production and product development and enhancements for 32Fixtures."I look forward to looking to the continual pursuit of making this organization first-class, something we aspire to be across the board at 32M. 32Fixtures, is still a relatively new part of our company which puts me in a unique position to have a direct impact on shaping us into the industry leading provider," said Grant Cregan, Production Manager for 32Fixtures. 32M began developing fixture production in Q1 of 2016 and established the 32Fixtures brand as of 2017. "Providing our customers with a one-stop-shop for all thing micro market was the driving force behind the beginning of 32Fixtures, since then it has developed into so much more," said Todd Westby, Chief Executive Officer for Three Square Market.32Fixtures began with the idea to outfit micro markets in an attractive, simple, affordable option. Since its inceptions, 32Fixtures has expanded to outfit locations from micro markets to convenience stores to offices. "I believe that with a combination of hard-work, innovation, and a detailed approach we will emerge as a partner you can count on," stated Cregan. Cregan joins 32M with a background in constructions and visual communication, "I am an innovative, creative, and detail-oriented person. I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of a company as forward thinking as Three Square Market" said Cregan."We are excited to have Grant joining our team. Our number one priority is always our customers and their satisfaction. We believe that with Grant at the helm, we will have no problem growing 32Fixtures to become the leading option for micro market fixtures, and uphold our 32M values of customer satisfaction, first-class products, and leading innovation" stated Patrick McMullan, Chief Operating Officer for 32M.32M is based in River Falls, WI along with sister companies TurnKey Corrections and TurnKey Correctional Supply, industry leaders in the corrections arena. 32M has had a widely successful year opening a new fixture business, doubling in size, branching out into the self-checkout arena in different industries, international growth and record growth in its corrections business. For more information on 32M visit www.32Market.com or www.BreakRoomRehab.com.