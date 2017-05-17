Country(s)
Europe has its original secure storage awarded manufacturer – Disk Archive Corporation winner of 2017 Red Herring Top 100 Europe Award
Red Herring announced its Red Herring Europe award winners at the Top 100 forum, recognizing Disk Archive Corporation Ltd. among Europe's leading private companies and celebrating innovation and new technologies across their respective industries.
ALTO is a high-density, enterprise-class, offline data archive platform - providing a convenient and cost effective alternative to cumbersome robotic tape libraries and expensive clustered RAID storage setups. Based on fully spun-down disks, ALTO has ultra-low power consumption and triple digit extended disk life.
ALTO integrates with best of breed Media Management Applications and is supported by over 30 industry leading Media Management and Archive Management Technology Partners.
Red Herring Top 100 Europe enlists outstanding entrepreneurs and promising companies. It selects the award winners from approximately 1,200 privately financed companies each year in the European Region. Since 1996, Red Herring has kept tabs on these up-and-comers. Red Herring's Top 100 list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising new companies and entrepreneurs. Red Herring's editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Alibaba, Facebook, Google, Kakao, Skype, SuperCell, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube would change the way we live and work. Thousands of the most interesting and innovative companies have graced the Top 100 list over the years.
"In 2017, selecting the top achievers was by no means a small feat," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "In fact, we had the toughest time in years because so many entrepreneurs had crossed significant milestones so early in the European tech ecosystem. But after much thought, rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across Europe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe Disk Archive Corporation Ltd. embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. Disk Archive should be proud of its accomplishment, as the competition was very strong."
"Disk Archive has made a unique decision to take on the creation of an enterprise hardware / software system that addresses the flaws of solutions and services provided by the typical IT enterprise hardware providers", says Alan Hoggarth, CEO of Disk Archive. "ALTO is already the Rosetta stone at over 150 content critical facilities around the globe. Recognition of our achievement by winning Red Herring's Europe Top 100 is definitely a multiplier for our business."
Red Herring's editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technological innovation, management quality, overall business strategy and market penetration. This assessment was complemented by a review of the track records and standings of similar startups in the same verticals, allowing Red Herring to see past the "hype" and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models in Europe. Red Herring is dedicated to following Disk Archive's path to further success and innovation.
About Disk Archive Corporation
Disk Archive provides easy, secure and affordable technology for archiving and cold data storage – ALTO - the "Alternative to LTO".
We created ALTO – a high-density, enterprise-class, offline data archive platform - to provide a convenient and cost effective alternative to cumbersome robotic tape libraries and expensive clustered RAID storage setups. ALTO provides easy and scalable capacity and scalable security thanks to user-defined replication level. Based on fully spun-down disks, ALTO has ultra-low power consumption and triple digit extended disk life. ALTO combines on-line and off-line data storage using individually managed, commodity disks that can be externalized for vault storage and bank-like security. ALTO integrates with best of breed Media Management Applications and is supported by over 30 industry leading Media Management and Archive Management Technology Partners.
When business requirements change, ALTO easily expands in increments as small as an individual disk drive for low operational costs. An ALTO based archive can start as a single device at a single location, and grow in scale, security or geographical diversity without limits.
ALTO takes advantage the most recent strategies for data protection, with the unique ability to add disks of any capacity from any vendor on an as-needed basis. ALTO scales to 1EiB (1,024PiB), without costly and time-consuming migration, presenting a truly future-proof answer for growing storage demands. Our disk management software Prometheus allows idle disks to be stopped, saving power and providing "Century-class"
Our expertise in media storage and management is the foundation for best-of-breed and standards-based archive systems. Visit us on www.diskarchive.com
