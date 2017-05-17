 
Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211

America Green Solar Partners with Water.org, PETA and NOMORE Aiming to Spread Environmental Goodwill

 
 
NEW YORK - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- America Green Solar Partners with Water.org and PETA Aiming to Spread Environmental Goodwill

America Green Solar-AGS, the company devoted to environmental sustainability is creating an important network of organizations with the same calling. In this occasion, AGS has partnered with three organizations that are focused on helping vulnerable communities. Today, AGS has important partnerships with a group of select organizations that promote goodwill and have a positive impact in their communities.

Water.org is a worldwide recognized movement in providing safe water and sanitation to more than 3 million people! Similar to AGS, Water.org believes that clean water is the way to break the cycle of poverty, protect and save lives, and make a bright future possible for all.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), has also partnered with AGS. PETA is the largest animal rights organization in the world, with more than 6.5 million members and supporters! AGS is interested in working with PETA through public education, cruelty investigations, research, animal rescue, legislation, special events, celebrity involvement, and protest campaigns.

NO MORE is a national public awareness & engagement campaign focused on ending domestic violence and sexual assault. AGS has partnered with the organization to promote the campaign's goals in putting an end to physical, verbal, and emotional abuse.

With its partnerships, AGS demonstrates that it is fully committed to create a positive impact in the world. In the near future, America Green Solar plans to develop its own solar energy program to help vulnerable and poor communities cut off dirty energy.

America Green Solar is actively looking to expand its partnership networks with organizations and individuals that promote goodwill both nationally and internationally.

For more details visit: https://www.americagreensolar.com

info@americagreensolar.com
***@americagreensolar.com
Page Updated Last on: May 17, 2017
