May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211

Electronic Recycling Association: Your Platform for Media

Electronic Recycling Association becomes the Source of PR for Partners and Organizations
 
 
CALGARY, Alberta - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- ERA, a Non-Profit Organization with deep community roots, it is their "reuse" focus and donation activities which set them apart from others in this sector. They are dedicated to partnering with local businesses and corporations in search of unwanted IT equipment to better the lives of those in need. While they donate, they also are a source of PR exposure for the partners, organizations, and corporations who help fill each donation request.

Aware of the fact that many partners, organizations, and businesses find it extremely hard to get their platform message out there without solid PR exposure and press release drafts, ERA has the ability to write a blog, press release, article or post on social media every time a donation or partnership occurs.

"We are delighted to be able to provide organizations, businesses, and partners with this fantastic opportunity to advertise their mission and vision." Said Bojan Paduh, Founder, and CEO at the Electronic Recycling Association. "Many sadly don't have the funds to advertise their business objectives online. We want to help grow our partner's objectives through this opportunity that will benefit them and will act as an incentive to inspire more partnerships and donations.  Consistent press exposure is key to a successful business".

ERA sends out a number of articles, blogs, and press releases developed and edited which are sent out on a weekly basis. The team spends time manually uploading each document to the website, in addition, they upload them onto some of Canada's well-known publications. "When a company donates IT equipment to us we want to thank them and ways we can do this is providing exposure through our online media outlets," said Bojan Paduh. ERA partners with corporations, charitable organizations, and businesses that are passionate about helping individuals in need.

If your business or organization have unwanted IT equipment, please contact info@era.ca, or 1.877.939.2783 (1.877.9EWASTE).

About the Electronic Recycling Association

Established in 2004, ERA is a non-profit organization directed to reduce the environmental impact of improperly discarded toxic electronic waste by offering accessible services to help corporations and individuals manage their retiring IT assets. Through industry leading pickup, data removal and reporting/certification services, ERA provides a full-circle solution for e-waste management. With reuse being ERA's top priority, every item that is received is examined for any remaining productive life and refurbished for reuse. True end of life items are transferred to accredited recyclers where a nil landfill contribution can be assured. ERA is committed to supporting local charities and individuals in need through the provision of electronic equipment to charities and individuals alike.

— 30 —

Media enquiries may be directed to:

Jessica Lifely

Business Development Manager

Electronic Recycling Association

jessica@era.ca

403-262-4488

Click to Share