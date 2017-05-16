News By Tag
First Toastmasters club in Ontario Celebrates 65 years
Garden City Toastmasters of St. Catharines, celebrates their history with a special event that will include a keynote from a 2-time semi-finalist in the world's largest speech contest.
Toth recalls, "After experiencing a metamorphosis of three name changes, the club went from St. Catharines Toastmasters to Garden City Toastmasters to their present name Garden City Toastmasters of St. Catharines."
Toth invites all members of Toastmasters to their historic celebration, especially past and present members who have contributed to their story. A loan of old Toastmasters materials would be greatly appreciated. For more information about the event or to contact the event chair visit: http://www.1102.toastmastersclubs.org/
Toastmasters clubs provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.
About Toastmasters District 86
District 86 is one of 102 districts in the world. It was formed in 2008, representing the heartland of Ontario comprising over 235 community and corporate clubs, with over 5,000 members, from Timmins in the north to Welland in the south, from Sarnia in the west to Markham in the east - and all communities in between - except Toronto. To learn more about District 86 please visit District 86 Toastmasters website (http://www.toastmasters86.org/
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., the organization's membership exceeds 345,000 in more than 15,900 clubs in 142 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.
Contact
Dennis Bartel - Public Relations Manager
District 86 Toastmasters 2016-2017
***@toastmasters86.org
