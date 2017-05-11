News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
GAF® Designates IQV Construction & Roofing Certified Green Roofer
As part of the designation process, IQV Construction & Roofing has participated in USGBC-approved training on the many important contributions the roofing system makes to a green home, including the advanced technology behind cool roofing; techniques for improving indoor air quality via proper attic ventilation;
"Being green only starts with roofing. IQV believes in living green and that is why we instituted a recycling program not only for our roofing materials but also for our construction debris," says Mike Green, IQV (http://iqvinc.com/
Few major building systems contribute to green building in as many ways as the roof does. A professionally installed asphalt shingle roofing system from IQV Construction & Roofing can increase your home's durability by controlling moisture, help improve energy efficiency, support renewable energy, and help to improve indoor air quality. And at the end of its long service life, asphalt shingle roofing is widely recycled into asphalt pavement, meaning that in many cases your old roof can become a new road.
Learn more about IQV Construction & Roofing and its services at iqvinc.com.
###
About IQV Construction & Roofing
IQV Construction & Roofing is a licensed California general and roofing contractor specializing in the renovation of common interest developments. Based in San Jose, CA, IQV serves 7 Bay Area counties ranging from Contra Costa all the way to Monterey County. IQV has completed over 2000 projects and partnered with over 400 clients in Northern California. With a focus on social responsibility, IQV Construction & Roofing partners with Rebuilding Together and the Housing Industry Foundation to improve our communities. For more information about IQV, visit iqvinc.com.
# # #
Contact
Contact: Quinn Brodick, Marketing Manager
IQV Construction & Roofing
***@iqvinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse