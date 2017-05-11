 
Ferrigon Media Opens New Office In Sarasota, FL

Sarasota's Top Digital Marketing Company Get's A New Office!
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- We've just opened up a new location, in North Sarasota. We're super happy to be here!

Ferrigon Media is pleased to announce their new office in North Sarasota. The new location is closer to some of Ferrigon Media's existing clients to better serve and hold marketing meetings.

Daniel Ferrigon decided to open the office upon the suggestion from numerous clients. "I am always looking for new growth opportunities and am happy to serve our Sarasota based clients with the new office."

The new office is located in the Parkland Center Industrial Park. enjoys meeting with local business owners. "It's a small community, but a thriving one. I'm excited to be able to offer our extensive web services to my hometown and surrounding area."

Daniel Ferrigon would be happy to meet with you and discuss your future website needs. You can give him a call at 941-564-7948.

Directions: Take US 301 to 63rd Avenue East, Turn into Parkland Center.

We are located on Trailmate Drive off Parkland Drive, at: 2280 Trailmate Drive; Suite 101; Sarasota, FL 34243. Close to the SRQ airport and the US301 industrial corridor.

Visit our website at https://www.sarasotawebpro.com/

Come visit us soon!
