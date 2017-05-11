News By Tag
SambaSafety Announces Sponsorship With The Network of Employers for Traffic Safety (NETS)
One of a Few Companies in the Fleet Safety Industry to be Selected as a Partner of NETS
"At SambaSafety we are solutions-focused, embracing and driving change to improve driver safety, making North American roads and the people who travel on them safer," said Richard Crawford, CEO of SambaSafety. "Our partnership with NETS is right in line with our mission, we look forward to partnering alongside other industry leaders seeking to make the same impact."
NETS is a collaborative group of employer road safety professionals whose objective is to advance road safety for employees, their family members and members of the communities where they live and work. Members help one another improve road safety and reduce losses through fleet safety benchmarking and sharing proven, best practice approaches. NETS membership includes global traffic safety leaders across private industry and government, whose fleets range from fewer than 100 vehicles to those with more than 50,000.
"We are honored to be one of a small group of companies in the fleet safety industry to be chosen as a sponsor/partner with NETS," stated Matthew Betz, vice president of fleet channels for SambaSafety. "We will be serving alongside a number of our fleet motor channel partners, but are unique among NETS sponsors as we are the only motor vehicle records/continuous driving monitoring provider."
Founded in 1998, SambaSafety is the leading provider of Driver Risk Management (DRM) software in North America. By collecting, correlating and analyzing motor vehicle records (MVRs) and other data sources, the technology company identifies driver risk and enables its customers to modify their drivers' behavior, reduce accidents, ensure compliance, and lower costs - ultimately improving driver and community safety.
About SambaSafety
Founded in 1998, SambaSafety is the market leader of cloud-based risk management software solutions for organizations with commercial and non-commercial drivers. Through the collection, correlation and analysis of driver information - motor vehicle records, court data, status checks, accident data, incident data, compliance information, medical certifications - its innovative platform automates the driver risk management process delivering a comprehensive 360-degree view of driver behavior and performance. SambaSafety provides organizations across the United States and Canada the actionable insight to improve driver performance, reduce accidents, lower insurance costs and limit risks - ultimately improving community safety. For more information, visitsambasafety.com.
About NETS
NETS is a 501(c) 3 employer-led organization, a partnership between the U.S. federal government and the private sector. NETS' mission is to reduce road-related collisions, injuries, deaths and costs. Established in 1989, NETS' programs and services are dedicated to improving the safety of employees, their families, and members of the communities where they live and work by preventing traffic crashes that occur on-and-off the job. NETS is committed to outreach—providing road safety materials electronically and free of charge. Board member companies include Abbott, AmeriFleet Transportation, Chubb, The Coca-Cola Company, Consolidated Edison, Hess Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, Monsanto Company, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Group, Shell International Petroleum Company B.V. and UPS. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) serve as federal liaisons to the board of directors. For more information, visit trafficsafety.org.
