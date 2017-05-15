Honey Garlic Broiled Salmon Recipe

Butter, honey, garlic, lemon and parsley - what more could you ask for? This sweet and savory salmon dish is sure to please even the pickiest eaters in your home!

-- Honey garlic Broiled SalmonButter, honey, garlic, lemon and parsley - what more could you ask for? This sweet and savory salmon dish is sure to please even the pickiest eaters in your home!Salmon is one of the best sources of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids, EPA and DHA. These fats are considered essential, since your body can't make them, and they're linked to all sorts of amazing health benefits. Diets high in EPA and DHA can decrease inflammation, fight anxiety and depression, reduce the risk of cancer, lower blood pressure and improve heart health. Salmon is a flavorful lean protein, and a good source of B vitamins, antioxidants astaxanthin and selenium, and potassium.Research shows that garlic helps boost our immune system, and may even reduce the severity of the cold and flu. It also helps to lower blood pressure and cholesterol, and improve bone health. But the best thing it's got going for it? It's delicious! (Pro tip: when you cut or crush garlic, allow it to sit for 15 minutes to raise the level of health-boosting compounds.) Lemons and parsley lend both flavor and antioxidants to round out this meal.• Preheat oven to 375 °F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.• Melt butter in a saucepan over low heat. Add honey, garlic and lemon. Mix well.• Place the salmon onto baking sheet. Pour sauce over salmon, spreading evenly. Sprinkle with salt and cracked pepper. Cover pan with aluminum foil, sealing along edges.• Bake for about 15-18 minutes, or until cooked to 145°F. Carefully remove aluminum foil. Turn oven to broil and allow to cook for an additional 4 minutes, or until fish appears browned.• Garnish with parsley and lemon slices, and enjoy!• ¼ cup butter• ¼ cup honey• 5 large cloves garlic, finely chopped• 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice or juice of about ½ a lemon• 2½ pounds of salmon• Salt, to taste• Pepper, to taste• 2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley• Lemon slices