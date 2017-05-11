 
News By Tag
* Christopher Guy
* Icff
* cg
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Furniture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211


Christopher Guy To Introduce Cutting-Edge Designs at International Contemporary Furniture Fair NY

 
 
_____
_____
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Christopher Guy
Icff
cg

Industry:
Furniture

Location:
New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Christopher Guy (CG), a luxury brand in the Furnishings Industry, will once again be participating at the International Contemporary Furniture Fair (ICFF) being held at Jacobs K. Javits Convention Center in New York. The 4-day event will start on Sunday, May 21, until Wednesday, May 24. The brand will be in booth 2111 and will introduce several new pieces and a new finish called Bianchi.

"Our new pieces reflect a timeless beauty combined with organic shape and warmth," said Mr. Christopher Guy Harrison. "I am excited to share our new designs that reflect our commitment to artisanal workmanship with ICFF attendees."

New designs include:

Camelia Bas – An exquisitely sculpted bas relief camellia adorns the two doors of this elegant mahogany cabinet. The interior features shelving and internal drawers, making this both a practical and beautiful piece.

Toledo – With a modern take on an iconic form, this occasional chair features sleek upholstery, a sloping back for ultimate comfort, and nickel-finished feet. Destined to become a new classic!

Falling Leaves – A stunning piece of wall art, this panel features beautifully carved bas relief leaves cascading down a smooth panel. Each leaf is individually carved and completely unique.

Stellaire – A cluster of starburst forms in exquisitely hard carved wood are scattered with mirror panes, creates a spectacular mirrored wall art frame.

Morceaux – Monumental coffee table design in carved wood with a marble top featuring three individual faceted geometric sections that can be grouped together or sited independently.

Sputnik – Fabulous contemporary coffee table features a glass top and solid brass base with slim lined interlocking legs.

For more information about Christopher Guy or for hi-res images, please contact Ms. Birgit Müller, Christopher Guy Brand Ambassador, at + 1 (310) 308-2847, or via email at birgit.muller@christopherguy.com

ABOUT CHRISTOPHER GUY

Award-winning, internationally renowned designer Christopher Guy Harrison is the founder and CEO of CG. His creations first came to life in the mid-90s when he set out to create the world's most unique mirror frames. He began building his workshops after acquiring land in Java where he sourced the best craftsmanship from local artisans. Today, these workshops cover more than one million square feet and Christopher Guy has evolved into a complete luxury lifestyle brand that offers timeless values.

Since the creation of CG lifestyle brand in 2007, Christopher Guy has evolved with presence in over 40 cities. Christopher Guy creations are selected by leading designers and retailers from the grandest hotels and most spectacular resorts, to the world's finest residences. Its stylish appeal and often elaborate aesthetics have led to cameo roles in many blockbuster movies such as: Casino Royale, Ocean's Eleven, The Hangover, The Devil Wears Prada, and Charlie's Angels. Whether as statement pieces in luxurious hotels such as the Savoy, Wynn Resorts, The Bellagio, The Venetian, Mandalay Bay, or on Hollywood film sets, Christopher Guys' timeless and elegant designs are widely acclaimed as the world's most fabulous decorative furnishings. Visit https://www.christopherguy.com for more info.

Contact
Birgit Muller
***@christopherguy.com
End
Source:Christopher Guy
Email:***@christopherguy.com
Tags:Christopher Guy, Icff, cg
Industry:Furniture
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Brand Ambassador PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share