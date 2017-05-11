News By Tag
Christopher Guy To Introduce Cutting-Edge Designs at International Contemporary Furniture Fair NY
"Our new pieces reflect a timeless beauty combined with organic shape and warmth," said Mr. Christopher Guy Harrison. "I am excited to share our new designs that reflect our commitment to artisanal workmanship with ICFF attendees."
New designs include:
Camelia Bas – An exquisitely sculpted bas relief camellia adorns the two doors of this elegant mahogany cabinet. The interior features shelving and internal drawers, making this both a practical and beautiful piece.
Toledo – With a modern take on an iconic form, this occasional chair features sleek upholstery, a sloping back for ultimate comfort, and nickel-finished feet. Destined to become a new classic!
Falling Leaves – A stunning piece of wall art, this panel features beautifully carved bas relief leaves cascading down a smooth panel. Each leaf is individually carved and completely unique.
Stellaire – A cluster of starburst forms in exquisitely hard carved wood are scattered with mirror panes, creates a spectacular mirrored wall art frame.
Morceaux – Monumental coffee table design in carved wood with a marble top featuring three individual faceted geometric sections that can be grouped together or sited independently.
Sputnik – Fabulous contemporary coffee table features a glass top and solid brass base with slim lined interlocking legs.
For more information about Christopher Guy or for hi-res images, please contact Ms. Birgit Müller, Christopher Guy Brand Ambassador, at + 1 (310) 308-2847, or via email at birgit.muller@
ABOUT CHRISTOPHER GUY
Award-winning, internationally renowned designer Christopher Guy Harrison is the founder and CEO of CG. His creations first came to life in the mid-90s when he set out to create the world's most unique mirror frames. He began building his workshops after acquiring land in Java where he sourced the best craftsmanship from local artisans. Today, these workshops cover more than one million square feet and Christopher Guy has evolved into a complete luxury lifestyle brand that offers timeless values.
Since the creation of CG lifestyle brand in 2007, Christopher Guy has evolved with presence in over 40 cities. Christopher Guy creations are selected by leading designers and retailers from the grandest hotels and most spectacular resorts, to the world's finest residences. Its stylish appeal and often elaborate aesthetics have led to cameo roles in many blockbuster movies such as: Casino Royale, Ocean's Eleven, The Hangover, The Devil Wears Prada, and Charlie's Angels. Whether as statement pieces in luxurious hotels such as the Savoy, Wynn Resorts, The Bellagio, The Venetian, Mandalay Bay, or on Hollywood film sets, Christopher Guys' timeless and elegant designs are widely acclaimed as the world's most fabulous decorative furnishings. Visit https://www.christopherguy.com for more info.
Contact
Birgit Muller
***@christopherguy.com
