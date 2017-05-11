News By Tag
GRAND TRANSFORMERS (GTI) Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification
Grand Transformers (GTI) underwent an evaluation process that included: quality management system development, a management system documentation review, pre-audit, initial assessment, and clearance of non-conformances, all of which work to identify corrective actions that eliminate non-conformance to the quality management standard.
Grand Transformers' (GTI) decision to become ISO 9001:2015 certified was a dual purpose initiative: first, reactions to the needs and requirements of our customers, also a clear statement and demonstration of our total commitment to providing superior quality products and services.
"The ISO certification is important for GTI, by following the best practices required by ISO 9001:2015, we prove to our customers that we have employed the proper processes to improve quality, competitiveness, and solidify our market leadership", said Steve Parker, CEO at GTI.
About Grand Transformers
Founded in 1968, Grand Transformers (GTI) along with its Warner Power Division, is a portfolio company of Blackford Capital, a national private equity firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich. The company offers a wide range of custom magnetic products serving the motor drive, elevator, power quality, energy, and oil and gas industries.
