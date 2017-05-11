News By Tag
A Magical Mini Weekend at The Growing Place
The Growing Place Garden Center in Naperville is located at 25w471 Plank Rd. Two blocks south of Ogden Ave/Rte 34 and 2 blocks east of Naper Blvd. The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora is located at 2000 Montgomery Rd in Aurora. Just 2 blocks north of Ogden Ave/Route 34 and Rush Copley Medical Center.
Saturday, June 3 in Naperville — Full Schedule
9am-5pm—Free Activities: Fairy Tea Room, Mini Minions Hunt; Gnome Hat.
9am-5pm—Fairy Wand, $3; Fairy Wings, $3; Fairy Door, $3, Plant a Mini Garden, Cost of materials.
12-3:00pm—Face Painting, $3; Mini Unicorn Rides, $3
Sunday, June 4 in Aurora — Full Schedule
11am-5pm—Free Activities: Fairy Tea Room; Gnome Tales with Grunyon; Gnome Hat
11am-5pm—Fairy Wand, $3; Fairy Wings, $3; Unicorn Safari, $1; Fairy Door, $3; Plant a Mini Garden, Cost of materials
12-3:30pm—Face Painting, $3
About The Growing Place Garden Center
With two locations, one on Plank Road in Naperville and the other on Montgomery Road in Aurora, IL the family-owned, independent garden center serves customers from local communities. In 1936, Emma and Fritz Glatzhofer opened Emma's Perennials, specializing in field-grown perennials, at the current Naperville location on Plank Road. In 1973, their nephew, Rich Massat, and his wife, Carol, took the reins and expanded the nursery. They changed the name in 1976 to The Growing Place and committed to delivering uncompromising quality, selection, and customer care. The Aurora production farm and retail garden center were opened in 1989. Both locations feature beautiful display gardens, called Learning Gardens, with nearly 1,000 varieties and user-friendly signage to educate and help spark imaginations. To learn more, visit the website at thegrowingplace.com.
Contact
Becca Massat
***@thegrowingplace.com
