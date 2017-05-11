 
Goodwill Houston Wins 2017 Pinnacle Award

 
HOUSTON - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- At the 25th Annual Better Business Bureau's Awards for Excellence luncheon Goodwill Houston received the top honor -– the Pinnacle Award – in the nonprofit category.

The Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and South Texas presents the Awards for Excellence to organizations (both profit and nonprofit) that demonstrate "excellence and quality in the workplace." Multiple Winners of Distinction (finalists) are chosen in each category. From the group of finalists, one organization is chosen to receive the Pinnacle Award. This year's nonprofit honorees included Houston Food Bank, Houston Children's Charity, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston and Star of Hope Mission.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious honor for 2017, especially in the company of such excellent nonprofit colleagues," said Steve Lufburrow, President/CEO. "I'm very proud of our entire team at Goodwill. Our dedicated staff allows us to strive for excellence in all we do, and they continue to make Goodwill shine."

All proceeds from the annual Better Business Bureau's awards event benefit the BBB Education Foundation whose mission is to educate and protect young and older adults from scams and fraudulent business practices. Goodwill Houston is a strong supporter of the Foundation's work and has been a BBB accredited nonprofit for more than four decades.

