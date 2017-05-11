 
News By Tag
* Treasury Marketing
* Treasury Communications
* Treasury Business Development
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Marshfield
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211


Turningpoint Communications Hosts Marshfield Chamber of Commerce Board Meeting

 
 
Marshfield Chamber
Marshfield Chamber
 
MARSHFIELD, Mass. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Turningpoint Communications (www.turningpointcommunications.com), a treasury management industry-focused marketing communications and business development firm that promotes clients' best practices and thought leadership and engages clients' customers and centers of influence in dynamic and unexpected ways, recently hosted the monthly meeting of the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors at its office, located at 51 Old Main Street, Marshfield Hills.  Laurel Egan Kenny, MSCM, MBA, founder, president, and CEO of Turningpoint Communications, currently serves as the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce Vice President; she is also a past president of the chamber.

Approximately 15 individuals – Marshfield Chamber board members, Marshfield Chamber members, and guests – attended the May 10 meeting.  Led by Marshfield Chamber President Jonathan Grabowski of Marshfield Community TV, the discussion focused on recent and upcoming advocacy initiatives, the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce vision, and the 50% growth of the Chamber's Marshfield High School internship program from 2016 to 2017. Olivia Zapustas, Turningpoint Communications Intern, and Lucas Keuther, Owner, Against the Grain and 2016 Marshfield Chamber Program Intern, contributed their experiences with the program.

"The Marshfield Chamber of Commerce champions initiatives that make Marshfield a great place to live, work and play. After 10 years in business and as a chamber member and leader, it's our pleasure to host the chamber at our new offices," said Egan Kenny.  "It's always great to get individuals who are visionaries, achievers, and community builders in the same room, and Turningpoint Communications was thrilled to be able to both contribute and host."

About Turningpoint Communications

In its 10th year, Turningpoint Communications (www.turningpointcommunications.com) is a national marketing and business development support firm focused on financial services, high-tech, retail, academia, healthcare, and membership organizations.  Turningpoint offers industry-specific programming and deliverables that get results by promoting their clients' thought leadership, best practices and engaging constituents in dynamic ways.

Turningpoint Communications was founded by Laurel Egan Kenny, MSCM, MBA, in 2007 after 13 years of building and leading marketing and business development teams for two large, global Fortune 100 financial services firms in wealth and treasury management divisions.  Laurel served on the Boards of Directors of the New England Association for Financial Professionals from 2007 to 2013 (including President) and continues to serve the Dallas Association for Financial Professionals as Communications Chair (2013 to present). She is also the Social Media Chair for the Alliance of Texas Treasury Association's TEXPO 2018 Conference when it returns to Dallas and is an award winning and presenting Regional Officer of the national Association for Financial Professionals. Laurel built and grew the commercial Global Solutions Group's marketing and business development servicing discipline at Sovereign Bancorp (now Santander) and, as a founding member of a corporate entrepreneurial wealth management division at State Street, she served as a member of a business development and relationship management team that grew assets under administration from $0 to $150 billion in two years.  Laurel presents nationally on cash and treasury management-related topics, as well as on marketing and business development practices, including social media and thought leadership.

For more information about Turningpoint Communications, please visit www.turningpointcommunications.com.

Photo caption (from left to right):  Cathy MacFee, Systems Support; Cassandra O'Donovan, CENTURY 21 Abigail Adams Agency; Jonathan Grabowski, MCTV; Philip Ashcroft, Business Coach; Chris White, Road to Responsibility; Julie Williams, South Shore Chamber of Commerce; Lucas Keuther, Against the Grain, Intern 2016; Nicole Joy Hales, PR First; Mike McDonough, Nielson & McDonough CPA; Laurel Egan Kenny, Turningpoint Communications; Alyssa McNamara Reed, McNamara Financial; Jeremy Devaney, radius financial; Sarah Nobles, Mono Mono Boutique.  Photo credit: Olivia Zapustas, TPC Intern.
End
Source:Turningpoint Communications
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Tags:Treasury Marketing, Treasury Communications, Treasury Business Development
Industry:Finance
Location:Marshfield - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share