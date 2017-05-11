News By Tag
Turningpoint Communications Hosts Marshfield Chamber of Commerce Board Meeting
Approximately 15 individuals – Marshfield Chamber board members, Marshfield Chamber members, and guests – attended the May 10 meeting. Led by Marshfield Chamber President Jonathan Grabowski of Marshfield Community TV, the discussion focused on recent and upcoming advocacy initiatives, the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce vision, and the 50% growth of the Chamber's Marshfield High School internship program from 2016 to 2017. Olivia Zapustas, Turningpoint Communications Intern, and Lucas Keuther, Owner, Against the Grain and 2016 Marshfield Chamber Program Intern, contributed their experiences with the program.
"The Marshfield Chamber of Commerce champions initiatives that make Marshfield a great place to live, work and play. After 10 years in business and as a chamber member and leader, it's our pleasure to host the chamber at our new offices," said Egan Kenny. "It's always great to get individuals who are visionaries, achievers, and community builders in the same room, and Turningpoint Communications was thrilled to be able to both contribute and host."
About Turningpoint Communications
In its 10th year, Turningpoint Communications (www.turningpointcommunications.com) is a national marketing and business development support firm focused on financial services, high-tech, retail, academia, healthcare, and membership organizations. Turningpoint offers industry-specific programming and deliverables that get results by promoting their clients' thought leadership, best practices and engaging constituents in dynamic ways.
Turningpoint Communications was founded by Laurel Egan Kenny, MSCM, MBA, in 2007 after 13 years of building and leading marketing and business development teams for two large, global Fortune 100 financial services firms in wealth and treasury management divisions. Laurel served on the Boards of Directors of the New England Association for Financial Professionals from 2007 to 2013 (including President) and continues to serve the Dallas Association for Financial Professionals as Communications Chair (2013 to present). She is also the Social Media Chair for the Alliance of Texas Treasury Association's TEXPO 2018 Conference when it returns to Dallas and is an award winning and presenting Regional Officer of the national Association for Financial Professionals. Laurel built and grew the commercial Global Solutions Group's marketing and business development servicing discipline at Sovereign Bancorp (now Santander) and, as a founding member of a corporate entrepreneurial wealth management division at State Street, she served as a member of a business development and relationship management team that grew assets under administration from $0 to $150 billion in two years. Laurel presents nationally on cash and treasury management-related topics, as well as on marketing and business development practices, including social media and thought leadership.
For more information about Turningpoint Communications, please visit www.turningpointcommunications.com.
Photo caption (from left to right): Cathy MacFee, Systems Support; Cassandra O'Donovan, CENTURY 21 Abigail Adams Agency; Jonathan Grabowski, MCTV; Philip Ashcroft, Business Coach; Chris White, Road to Responsibility;
